2025 Fantasy Football: Should I Draft Omarion Hampton Or TreVeyon Henderson?
Rookie running backs Omarion Hampton (Los Angeles Chargers) and TreVeyon Henderson (New England Patriots) bring explosive potential to fantasy football in 2025, but each enters the NFL with vastly different roles and expectations. With early ADP buzz building, fantasy managers must weigh workload projections, team situations, and skillset when deciding which rookie RB to target on draft day.
Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers
Hampton was stellar in back-to-back seasons for the Tarheels. Over this span, he led the ACC in rushing attempts (253 and 281) and rushing yards (1,504 and 1,660) while offering high value in touchdowns (30) on the ground. He added 67 catches for 595 yards and three more scores. Hampton rushed for 100 yards or more in 16 of his final 20 starts, highlighted by seven impact showings (24/197/1, 31/169/1, 19/178/2, 25/210/3, 32/172/4, 35/244/1, and 22/185/1).
His big back profile (6’0” and 220 lbs.) and favorable speed (4.46 40-yard dash) will be an attractive combination for success in the NFL. Hampton brings a smooth-running style with multiple gears to his game: power, acceleration, and vision. He is more than a one-dimensional banger with an inside profile. When given an open window at the line of scrimmage, Hampton will glide through to the second level of defense, where his strength creates more yards after contact. His goal line value is a given, and he should offer a high floor in the passing game.
Hampton looks the part of a stud runner in build, putting him in the same range as Nick Chubb, with much more value catching the ball.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots
Over four seasons at Ohio State, Henderson worked as a rotational runner. He missed five games in 2022 (broken foot) and three in 2023 (rib issue). His freshman season (1,560 combined yards with 19 touchdowns and 27 catches on 210 touches) painted him as a future impact player.
Unfortunately, Henderson never surpassed this success in any category except yards per rush in 2024 (7.1 – 6.8 in 2021). His career ended with 5,614 combined yards, 48 touchdowns, and 77 catches. The Buckeyes gave him 171 chances last season, leading to 1,300 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 27 catches. Ohio State never gave him more than 12 rushes in a game in 2024, resulting in no outcomes with 100 yards rushing.
At the NFL Combine, Henderson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash, putting him close to Ashton Jeanty in speed. He projects well in pass protection while having a much higher ceiling in the passing game than represented by his college resume. Henderson is an outside, daylight runner who jab steps his way in close quarters when asked to run on the interior. His wins in space rely more on acceleration and quickness than open-field moves or finishing power.
Based on the ADPs in the high-stakes market, Hampton is sometimes drafted early in the third round, while Henderson has been selected in the fourth round this month (July).
Rookie Running Back Roles
The change in the Chargers’ coaching staff led to a sharp decline in running back involvement in the passing game last season. In the past, Justin Herbert had no problem getting Austin Ekeler and his backs involved in the Chargers’ offense. The direction of this opportunity is a significant factor in Hampton’s fantasy floor and ceiling.
Los Angeles will certainly rotate in two backs, and their star rookie is the betting choice to lead the team in all running back stats. Unfortunately, Najae Harris will get in the way in many games, requiring Hampton to gain his fantasy edge via yards and touchdowns.
As for Henderson, he slides into a situation where New England’s offense also lost momentum in running back production in the passing game. On the positive side, Josh McDaniels was part of the Patriots' offense that featured the running back position under the direction of Tom Brady. Drake Maye should look for more check-down passes this year to move the chains, which in turn will be a win for Henderson.
His rookie role should almost be the opposite of Hampton out of the gate. Henderson will operate as the change-of-pace runner who should see the majority of chances on passing downs. His success and momentum will drive his second-half value, which will be the key to his fantasy value.
Omarion Hampton Vs. TreVeyon Henderson Verdict
If given a choice with both backs as options in the fourth round, I’m selecting Hampton almost every time. Despite that decision, Henderson is the player who offers the better value, especially if he falls past his ADP. I expect him to have a reasonable floor in many weeks, with the tools to steal the New England running back show at some point in 2025.