Chase Brown And 2 More Overlooked Studs Entering The 2025 Fantasy Football Season
Every fantasy football season, a few overlooked players rise into stardom, and 2025 is shaping up no differently. Chase Brown, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Bucky Irving are three undervalued studs poised to deliver league-winning upside for fantasy managers this year.
Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
Once the Bengals’ offense started clicking at an elite level last season, Brown was an integral part of their offense. Cincinnati gave him 189 touches (23.6 per game) over his final eight games (missed Week 17 with an ankle injury), resulting in 881 combined yards with six touchdowns and 38 catches or 20.88 FPPG in PPR leagues.
His value in the passing game (54/360/4) helped his floor, but Brown must score more touchdowns to rank with the best running backs in overall fantasy points. As the eighth-ranked running back this year, his opportunity makes him a strong fantasy buy in this exciting offense.
Brown lacks length to his NFL resume, requiring him to prove himself to the fantasy market in the durability department. At the very least, a drafter should be trying to get a piece of the Bengals’ rushing attack, if they miss out on the Joe Burrow Passing Express.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle gave him WR1 snaps (86.1%) in his second year with Seattle. He scored double-digit fantasy points in 12 of his 17 starts, giving Njigba a consistency factor. Six contests resulted in double-digit targets while adding more length to his catches (11.3 YPC). He finished 10th in wide receiver scoring (253.35) in PPR formats.
Njigba’s success last season paints him as a yearly 100-catch wideout at age 23. He is the clear-cut number one target in this offense, but his expected scoring puts him a notch or two below the best wide receivers in the NFL. As the 12th wideout off the table in 2025, Njigba has an excellent chance at a 110/1,100/7 season, but it requires Sam Darnold to maintain some of his 2024 gains in passing.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
When reviewing some of Irving’s highlights, he gives me the impression of a player who thrives in trash. What I mean by this is that Irving has an uncanny ability to find something out of a dead in a water play. He runs with eyes up, with the goal of making defenders miss or punch them in the face at the finish line. When at the second level of a defense in space, Irving has a feel for getting tacklers flat-footed, similar to the great Shaun Alexander. His lack of long speed limits his paydays when hitting a wide-open hole.
Tampa gave Irving RB2 snaps in 11 of his 18 games, while seizing the Bucs’ lead running back role over their final four games. He finished with 254 touches, leading to 1,514 combined yards with eight touchdowns and 47 catches. Irving gained more than 20 yards on 11 plays, with four reaching the 40-yard mark.
He gained over 100 rushing yards in three contests (25/152/1, 15/117, and 20/113), all coming over the final six weeks. He left Week 14 after 16 plays with a back injury. From Week 12 to Week 19 (minus his early exit), the Buccaneers gave him 21 touches a game, leading to 141.90 fantasy points (20.27 FPPG).
In the August draft season, progression in touches is expected based on his running back ranking (9th). The Bucs will continue to rotate in a second back, but Irving is their clear top option on opening day. I expect some pullback in his big plays, and Tampa won’t run him into the ground due to his size.