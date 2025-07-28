2025 Fantasy Football WR Rankings: Why Drake London Will Outperform AJ Brown, Garrett Wilson
The amount of talent at the receiving position is truly stunning. The NFL is at a high in terms of offensive ability and we look closely at the receiving position. The league contains many elite veterans, but the young guns are the guys primed to take over as the league's best. Drake London is my prime target.
Why Drake London Will Have a Big Year
Drake London was drafted ahead of New York Jets star, Garrett Wilson. Though London has played very well thus far in his career, Garrett Wilson has outperformed him in terms of production. I believe that London is better than Garrett Wilson and he will prove it this season.
In 2024, Drake London went for 100 receptions, 1,271 yards and 9 touchdowns. This came in a down year for Kirk Cousins where he found himself benched for Michael Penix Jr. As training camp is underway, the Atlanta Falcons are running with Penix at quarterback and though he remains unproven, we know exactly what he will bring and it WILL help London.
Michael Penix Jr Will Have a Good Year
The sophomore is coming into this season as the solidified starter for this Falcons offense. Given his success at Washington, this offers a great look ahead into what he will bring to the table.
Penix Jr. is a big-armed player who is not afraid to let his receivers go and get the football. This was the leading factor of that Washington offense that led to Rome Odunze becoming one of the best in college football. I fully expect him to trust London and let him go up win battles. This leads to more targets and catches for the 50/50 specialist.
Penix is adamant that he will feed Pitts — another 50/50 specialist — so we know for a fact this will go for London as well. Expect big arm firepower to result in big catch success.
Why London Will Outperform AJ Brown, Garrett Wilson
AJ Brown
In an offense that is emerging in the league, the Falcons look upwards. Penix should feed London to a world where 1,500 yards and 12-15 touchdowns is very much in reach.
As for AJ Brown? This Eagles offense is going to remain run-first. That simply does not expand the upside for AJ Brown. In 2024 he had just nine red zone targets — nothing to rave about. Saquon and Jalen Hurts will lead the red zone charge for this season and I would much rather ride the upside of a Drake London than an AJ Brown.
Garrett Wilson
The talent is tremendous for the newly-extended Garrett Wilson. He very well may have a big upcoming season. Given upside, I'd rather run with Drake London.
Justin Fields commands a lot of hype in New York. He joins new management in their quest to renewed offensive success. Justin Fields is also a reason for why I limit the upside for Garrett Wilson.
Fields loves to scramble and run. He is not an accuracy specialist. I foresee the Jets running the ball first to open up the pass game. Red zone feeding will be spread around. Breece Hall will score, Fields will score, everyone will score. The Jets should not project to be running non-stop fade routes to Wilson.
The Jets defense also looks shallow in 2025. As they struggle, this leads to less ownership in the time of possession battle.
Taylor Engstrand comes in from Detroit to run this Jets offense. The Lions loved to run the ball first and spread it around. Engstrand is expected to bring that same mentality.
Yes — Garrett Wilson will probably thrive, but London has top-5 fantasy upside. I love Drake London as a prime 2nd round target in fantasy football drafts.