2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings: Shedeur Sanders Falling, Cowboys RB on Rise
Most rookie dynasty fantasy football drafts are still at least a month away. Training camps don't even begin around the league for another couple weeks.
But it's not too early to begin studying the rookie class. One of the best ways to do that is follow the trends.
Fantasy managers would rather not draft a rookie who is at his peak in terms of draft stock. That could lead to a overdrafting situation. Fantasy managers should also be wary of adding any player dropping in draft rankings during August.
But knowing how each player has risen, fallen or stayed the same on rookie rankings throughout the summer can be a great way of determining what kind of value each rookie will provide.
Check out the latest rookie dynasty football rankings from Fantasy Pros below:
2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
1
Ashton Jeanty (LV)
RB1
2
Omarion Hampton (LAC)
RB2
3
Tetairoa McMillan (CAR)
WR1
4
Travis Hunter (JAC)
WR2
5
TreVeyon Henderson (NE)
RB3
6
Quinshon Judkins (CLE)
RB4
7
Emeka Egbuka (TB)
WR3
8
Colston Loveland (CHI)
TE1
9
Tyler Warren (IND)
TE2
10
Kaleb Johnson (PIT)
RB5
11
RJ Harvey (DEN)
RB6
12
Matthew Golden (GB)
WR4
13
Luther Burden III (CHI)
WR5
14
Jayden Higgins (HOU)
WR6
15
Cameron Ward (TEN)
QB1
16
Tre Harris (LAC)
WR7
17
Cam Skattebo (NYG)
RB7
18
Bhayshul Tuten (JAC)
RB8
19
Jaylin Noel (HOU)
WR8
20
Jack Bech (LV)
WR9
21
Kyle Williams (NE)
WR10
22
Jaxson Dart (NYG)
QB2
23
Mason Taylor (NYJ)
TE3
24
Jaydon Blue (DAL)
RB9
25
Elijah Arroyo (SEA)
TE4
26
Terrance Ferguson (LAR)
TE5
27
Elic Ayomanor (TEN)
WR11
28
Dylan Sampson (CLE)
RB10
29
Harold Fannin Jr. (CLE)
TE6
30
Jalen Royals (KC)
WR12
31
Jarquez Hunter (LAR)
RB11
32
Tyler Shough (NO)
QB3
33
Jalen Milroe (SEA)
QB4
34
DJ Giddens (IND)
RB12
35
Pat Bryant (DEN)
WR13
36
Devin Neal (NO)
RB13
37
Jordan James (SF)
RB14
38
Trevor Etienne (CAR)
RB15
39
Woody Marks (HOU)
RB16
40
Tory Horton (SEA)
WR14
41
Isaac TeSlaa (DET)
WR15
42
Brashard Smith (KC)
RB17
43
Tahj Brooks (CIN)
RB18
44
Shedeur Sanders (CLE)
QB5
45
Ollie Gordon II (MIA)
RB19
46
Kyle Monangai (CHI)
RB20
47
Tai Felton (MIN)
WR16
48
Damien Martinez (SEA)
RB21
49
Savion Williams (GB)
WR17
50
Oronde Godsden II (LAC)
TE7
There are two things that stick out like a sore thumb on the long list. The first thing is where Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has fallen.
Sanders is a headline practically no matter what he does. But like he did in the real draft, Sanders has dropped on fantasy football rookie rankings.
In March, Sanders was the QB2 in the upcoming class and No. 17 overall rookie. On July 10, he now sits behind fellow quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe. Overall, Sanders has fallen all the way to No. 44.
Meanwhile, Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue is on the rise. He's a top 10 rookie running back entering training camp and the No. 24 rookie overall according to Fantasy Pros. Blue could be a late second-round pick in 12-team leagues.
For a further breakdown, let's take a look at rookie tiers.
2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings Tier 1
Rank
Player
Position
1
Ashton Jeanty
RB1
2
Omarion Hampton
RB2
3
Tetairoa McMillan
WR1
4
Travis Hunter
WR2
These are the rookies who could be truly special. That doesn't mean they won't come without risk. Hunter's ability to play on both offense and defense could be a curse for his fantasy value.
But in this class, these four players have the best chance of being major pieces on a fantasy football championship roster.
2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings Tier 2
Rank
Player
Position
5
TreVeyon Henderson
RB3
6
Quinshon Judkins
RB4
7
Emeka Egbuka
WR3
8
Colston Loveland
TE1
9
Tyler Warren
TE2
10
Kaleb Johnson
RB5
It's not too late for one of these players to slip into the top tier if they have a terrific preseason. But it appears as though these six prospects are best as mid-to-late first-round picks.
Fantasy managers in need of a tight end can take their pick of either Loveland and Warren late in the top 10. But fantasy managers who need a quarterback should keep waiting if they want to maximize their draft value.
2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings Tier 3
Rank
Player
Position
11
RJ Harvey
RB6
12
Matthew Golden
WR4
13
Luther Golden III
WR5
14
Jayden Higgins
WR6
15
Cameron Ward
QB1
The beginning of the second round in the NFL draft has prospects who often have first-round talent but possess more risk. Fantasy rookie drafts aren't much different.
These players could be first-round picks in dynasty mock drafts by the end of the preseason. Some of them were that earlier this spring.
But question marks around them could cause guys such as Golden and Burden to be top picks in round two. The second round is also where QB1 Cameron Ward should come off the board.
Rank
Player
Position
16
Tre Harris
WR7
17
Cam Skattebo
RB7
18
Bhayshul Tuten
RB8
19
Jaylin Noel
WR8
20
Jack Bech
WR9
21
Kyle Williams
WR10
22
Jaxson Dart
QB2
23
Mason Taylor
TE3
24
Jaydon Blue
RB9
The foundation of a dynasty team is formed in the second round and later. This fourth tier will help fantasy managers lay that foundation this year.
Managers can find quality running back and wide receiver depth with these prospects. The biggest name to keep an eye on is Blue, who is quickly on the rise.
Fantasy managers who want to target a quarterback or tight end but don't want to spend high draft capital on the positions could find quality additions with Dart and Taylor in this tier as well.