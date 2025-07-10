Fantasy Sports

2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings: Shedeur Sanders Falling, Cowboys RB on Rise

Find the biggest risers and fallers on the fantasy football rookie dynasty rankings entering NFL training camps.

Dave Holcomb

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders
Most rookie dynasty fantasy football drafts are still at least a month away. Training camps don't even begin around the league for another couple weeks.

But it's not too early to begin studying the rookie class. One of the best ways to do that is follow the trends.

Fantasy managers would rather not draft a rookie who is at his peak in terms of draft stock. That could lead to a overdrafting situation. Fantasy managers should also be wary of adding any player dropping in draft rankings during August.

But knowing how each player has risen, fallen or stayed the same on rookie rankings throughout the summer can be a great way of determining what kind of value each rookie will provide.

Check out the latest rookie dynasty football rankings from Fantasy Pros below:

2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

1

Ashton Jeanty (LV)

RB1

2

Omarion Hampton (LAC)

RB2

3

Tetairoa McMillan (CAR)

WR1

4

Travis Hunter (JAC)

WR2

5

TreVeyon Henderson (NE)

RB3

6

Quinshon Judkins (CLE)

RB4

7

Emeka Egbuka (TB)

WR3

8

Colston Loveland (CHI)

TE1

9

Tyler Warren (IND)

TE2

10

Kaleb Johnson (PIT)

RB5

11

RJ Harvey (DEN)

RB6

12

Matthew Golden (GB)

WR4

13

Luther Burden III (CHI)

WR5

14

Jayden Higgins (HOU)

WR6

15

Cameron Ward (TEN)

QB1

16

Tre Harris (LAC)

WR7

17

Cam Skattebo (NYG)

RB7

18

Bhayshul Tuten (JAC)

RB8

19

Jaylin Noel (HOU)

WR8

20

Jack Bech (LV)

WR9

21

Kyle Williams (NE)

WR10

22

Jaxson Dart (NYG)

QB2

23

Mason Taylor (NYJ)

TE3

24

Jaydon Blue (DAL)

RB9

25

Elijah Arroyo (SEA)

TE4

26

Terrance Ferguson (LAR)

TE5

27

Elic Ayomanor (TEN)

WR11

28

Dylan Sampson (CLE)

RB10

29

Harold Fannin Jr. (CLE)

TE6

30

Jalen Royals (KC)

WR12

31

Jarquez Hunter (LAR)

RB11

32

Tyler Shough (NO)

QB3

33

Jalen Milroe (SEA)

QB4

34

DJ Giddens (IND)

RB12

35

Pat Bryant (DEN)

WR13

36

Devin Neal (NO)

RB13

37

Jordan James (SF)

RB14

38

Trevor Etienne (CAR)

RB15

39

Woody Marks (HOU)

RB16

40

Tory Horton (SEA)

WR14

41

Isaac TeSlaa (DET)

WR15

42

Brashard Smith (KC)

RB17

43

Tahj Brooks (CIN)

RB18

44

Shedeur Sanders (CLE)

QB5

45

Ollie Gordon II (MIA)

RB19

46

Kyle Monangai (CHI)

RB20

47

Tai Felton (MIN)

WR16

48

Damien Martinez (SEA)

RB21

49

Savion Williams (GB)

WR17

50

Oronde Godsden II (LAC)

TE7

There are two things that stick out like a sore thumb on the long list. The first thing is where Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders has fallen.

Sanders is a headline practically no matter what he does. But like he did in the real draft, Sanders has dropped on fantasy football rookie rankings.

In March, Sanders was the QB2 in the upcoming class and No. 17 overall rookie. On July 10, he now sits behind fellow quarterbacks Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough and Jalen Milroe. Overall, Sanders has fallen all the way to No. 44.

Meanwhile, Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue is on the rise. He's a top 10 rookie running back entering training camp and the No. 24 rookie overall according to Fantasy Pros. Blue could be a late second-round pick in 12-team leagues.

For a further breakdown, let's take a look at rookie tiers.

2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings Tier 1

Rank

Player

Position

1

Ashton Jeanty

RB1

2

Omarion Hampton

RB2

3

Tetairoa McMillan

WR1

4

Travis Hunter

WR2

These are the rookies who could be truly special. That doesn't mean they won't come without risk. Hunter's ability to play on both offense and defense could be a curse for his fantasy value.

But in this class, these four players have the best chance of being major pieces on a fantasy football championship roster.

2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings Tier 2

Rank

Player

Position

5

TreVeyon Henderson

RB3

6

Quinshon Judkins

RB4

7

Emeka Egbuka

WR3

8

Colston Loveland

TE1

9

Tyler Warren

TE2

10

Kaleb Johnson

RB5

It's not too late for one of these players to slip into the top tier if they have a terrific preseason. But it appears as though these six prospects are best as mid-to-late first-round picks.

Fantasy managers in need of a tight end can take their pick of either Loveland and Warren late in the top 10. But fantasy managers who need a quarterback should keep waiting if they want to maximize their draft value.

2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings Tier 3

Rank

Player

Position

11

RJ Harvey

RB6

12

Matthew Golden

WR4

13

Luther Golden III

WR5

14

Jayden Higgins

WR6

15

Cameron Ward

QB1

The beginning of the second round in the NFL draft has prospects who often have first-round talent but possess more risk. Fantasy rookie drafts aren't much different.

These players could be first-round picks in dynasty mock drafts by the end of the preseason. Some of them were that earlier this spring.

But question marks around them could cause guys such as Golden and Burden to be top picks in round two. The second round is also where QB1 Cameron Ward should come off the board.

Rank

Player

Position

16

Tre Harris

WR7

17

Cam Skattebo

RB7

18

Bhayshul Tuten

RB8

19

Jaylin Noel

WR8

20

Jack Bech

WR9

21

Kyle Williams

WR10

22

Jaxson Dart

QB2

23

Mason Taylor

TE3

24

Jaydon Blue

RB9

The foundation of a dynasty team is formed in the second round and later. This fourth tier will help fantasy managers lay that foundation this year.

Managers can find quality running back and wide receiver depth with these prospects. The biggest name to keep an eye on is Blue, who is quickly on the rise.

Fantasy managers who want to target a quarterback or tight end but don't want to spend high draft capital on the positions could find quality additions with Dart and Taylor in this tier as well.

