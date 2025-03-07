Ashton Jeanty Headlines 2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings
Evaluating rookies for fantasy football is both an art and a science, requiring a keen understanding of talent, opportunity, and team fit. Each year, a fresh wave of incoming prospects reshapes dynasty and redraft landscapes, offering both immediate contributors and long-term assets.
While some rookies will burst onto the scene as instant fantasy stars, others may require patience before reaching their full potential. In these rankings, I’ll break down the top 50 rookies for the upcoming season and beyond. These rankings are from a Dynasty Football perspective, so keep that in mind as you are scrolling through the list.
2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings
Rank
Player
Position
1
Ashton Jeanty
RB1
2
Tetiora McMillan
WR1
3
Emegba Egbuka
WR2
4
Omarion Hampton
RB2
5
TreVeyon Henderson
RB3
6
Luther Burden III
WR3
7
Tyler Warren
TE1
8
Matthew Golden
WR4
9
Tre Harris
WR5
10
Quinshon Jenkins
RB4
11
Travis Hunter
WR6
12
Cam Ward
QB1
13
Kaleb Johnson
RB5
14
Jayden Higgins
WR7
15
Elic Ayomanor
WR8
16
Colston Loveland
TE2
17
Shedeur Sanders
QB2
18
Cam Skattebo
RB6
19
Jalen Royals
WR9
20
Devin Neal
RB7
21
Xavier Restrepo
WR10
22
Dylan Sampson
RB8
23
Isaiah Bond
WR11
24
RJ Harvey
RB9
25
Jaxson Dart
QB3
26
Jaylin Noel
WR12
27
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE3
28
Ollie Gordon II
RB10
29
Bhayshul Tuten
RB11
30
Jack Bech
WR13
31
DJ Giddens
RB12
32
Damien Martinez
RB13
33
Savion Williams
WR14
34
Mason Taylor
TE4
35
Jalen Milroe
QB4
36
Elijah Arroyo
TE5
37
Tai Felton
WR15
38
Tory Horton
WR16
39
Trevor Etienne
RB14
40
Jordan James
RB15
41
Tez Johnson
WR17
42
Ricky White III
WR18
43
Nick Nash
WR19
44
Brashard Smith
RB16
45
Tyler Shough
QB5
46
Pat Bryant
WR20
47
Woody Marks
RB17
48
Gunnar Helm
TE6
49
Oronde Gadsden II
TE7
50
Kyle McCord
QB6
As we wrap up the top 50 rookies for the 2025 fantasy football season, it’s clear that Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty stands out as the consensus top pick. With his elite blend of vision, power, and pass-catching ability, Jeanty is poised to make an immediate impact and is the safest bet in this class.
Meanwhile, the quarterback landscape leaves much to be desired beyond Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders—while Ward looks like a potential franchise QB, Sanders remains a polarizing prospect with lingering concerns about his ability to transition to the next level. On the other hand, the wide receiver class is rich with depth, offering several intriguing prospects who could carve out significant roles early on. However, tight end and quarterback options are noticeably thin, making it a challenging year for fantasy managers looking to secure long-term assets at those positions. Understanding this draft class's strengths and weaknesses will be crucial for dynasty managers aiming to build a sustainable contender.
This list will be updated throughout the offseason and after the NFL Draft as each prospect's landing spot will greatly impact their value in the fantasy football community. Check back here at Fantasy On SI for more updates.
