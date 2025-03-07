Fantasy Sports

Ashton Jeanty Headlines 2025 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings

Who are the top 50 rookies entering the 2025 fantasy football season?

Matt Brandon

Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.
Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty (2) reacts after the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Evaluating rookies for fantasy football is both an art and a science, requiring a keen understanding of talent, opportunity, and team fit. Each year, a fresh wave of incoming prospects reshapes dynasty and redraft landscapes, offering both immediate contributors and long-term assets.

While some rookies will burst onto the scene as instant fantasy stars, others may require patience before reaching their full potential. In these rankings, I’ll break down the top 50 rookies for the upcoming season and beyond. These rankings are from a Dynasty Football perspective, so keep that in mind as you are scrolling through the list.

2025 Dynasty Football Rookie Rankings

Rank

Player

Position

1

Ashton Jeanty

RB1

2

Tetiora McMillan

WR1

3

Emegba Egbuka

WR2

4

Omarion Hampton

RB2

5

TreVeyon Henderson

RB3

6

Luther Burden III

WR3

7

Tyler Warren

TE1

8

Matthew Golden

WR4

9

Tre Harris

WR5

10

Quinshon Jenkins

RB4

11

Travis Hunter

WR6

12

Cam Ward

QB1

13

Kaleb Johnson

RB5

14

Jayden Higgins

WR7

15

Elic Ayomanor

WR8

16

Colston Loveland

TE2

17

Shedeur Sanders

QB2

18

Cam Skattebo

RB6

19

Jalen Royals

WR9

20

Devin Neal

RB7

21

Xavier Restrepo

WR10

22

Dylan Sampson

RB8

23

Isaiah Bond

WR11

24

RJ Harvey

RB9

25

Jaxson Dart

QB3

26

Jaylin Noel

WR12

27

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE3

28

Ollie Gordon II

RB10

29

Bhayshul Tuten

RB11

30

Jack Bech

WR13

31

DJ Giddens

RB12

32

Damien Martinez

RB13

33

Savion Williams

WR14

34

Mason Taylor

TE4

35

Jalen Milroe

QB4

36

Elijah Arroyo

TE5

37

Tai Felton

WR15

38

Tory Horton

WR16

39

Trevor Etienne

RB14

40

Jordan James

RB15

41

Tez Johnson

WR17

42

Ricky White III

WR18

43

Nick Nash

WR19

44

Brashard Smith

RB16

45

Tyler Shough

QB5

46

Pat Bryant

WR20

47

Woody Marks

RB17

48

Gunnar Helm

TE6

49

Oronde Gadsden II

TE7

50

Kyle McCord

QB6

As we wrap up the top 50 rookies for the 2025 fantasy football season, it’s clear that Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty stands out as the consensus top pick. With his elite blend of vision, power, and pass-catching ability, Jeanty is poised to make an immediate impact and is the safest bet in this class.

Meanwhile, the quarterback landscape leaves much to be desired beyond Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders—while Ward looks like a potential franchise QB, Sanders remains a polarizing prospect with lingering concerns about his ability to transition to the next level. On the other hand, the wide receiver class is rich with depth, offering several intriguing prospects who could carve out significant roles early on. However, tight end and quarterback options are noticeably thin, making it a challenging year for fantasy managers looking to secure long-term assets at those positions. Understanding this draft class's strengths and weaknesses will be crucial for dynasty managers aiming to build a sustainable contender.

This list will be updated throughout the offseason and after the NFL Draft as each prospect's landing spot will greatly impact their value in the fantasy football community. Check back here at Fantasy On SI for more updates.

Matt Brandon
