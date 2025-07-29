2025 Fantasy Football WR1: Why Ja'Marr Chase Will Outproduce CeeDee Lamb And Justin Jefferson
The first overall pick in fantasy football is becoming a hot debate as draft season is right around the corner. People are talking about Saquon Barkley and Bijan Robinson, but in PPR formats, the top pick should be a wide receiver. The leading candidates for the selection will be Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and CeeDee Lamb. Each of them are standout players in the game of football, but I stand firm on one that will stand above the rest. Who is the true WR1 in fantasy football?
A Look Into 2024
Ja'Marr Chase was not the WR1 on draft boards last season, but he proved to become the WR1 by seasons end. This came with a season that included 1,708 yards on 127 receptions, and 17 touchdowns. If you were in a league with bonuses (100Yd, Long Reception, Etc.) you beared the fruits of his labors.
Justin Jefferson rolled with another new quarterback in Sam Darnold and they meshed immediately. Jefferson went for 1,533 yards on 103 receptions for 10 touchdowns. In every healthy season, Jefferson has rolled to 1,400+ yards.
CeeDee Lamb came off of a legendary 2023 season into a down year in 2024. Two years ago, we saw him gain over 1,700 yards and 12 touchdowns. Unfortunately for Lamb, Dak Prescott went down with injury and the offense failed to generate any momentum afterwards.
Why Ja'Marr Chase is WR1 in 2025
This season I am going to comfortably roll with Ja'Marr Chase. Joe Burrow comes back hungrier than ever after down season, and we know what Burrow is capable of. Tee Higgins also got his new deal done and Chase Brown enters year two as the starter. The Bengals look prepared to buzz big in 2025.
Ja'Marr Chase has ranked elite in many categories. He was 2nd in the NFL is avoided tackles and 3rd in yards after the catch. He also raked up four touchdowns of over 60 yards. He has every route in the book and will go contested if he has to.
I would say for sure that the Burrow-Chase connection is the best example of good chemistry in the league. No one can cover Chase, and Burrow knows it. Without Ja'Marr, the Bengals are truly a poor team last season. They will feed Chase and I fully see this season going on repeat. Ja'Marr Chase is well on pace to be a first ballot hall of famer — recognize that.
Why Not Justin Jefferson
If anyone competes with Ja'Marr Chase for the best receiver in football, it is Justin Jefferson. I have no doubt that he could produce the great numbers, but his situation is much worse.
Kevin O'Connell is a brilliant offensive mind. We have seen this with his work in Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins. The drop off for Cousins in Atlanta was stunning. Surely he can do good work with JJ McCarthy, but it is not the same. Joe Burrow is a Top-3 QB in the NFL. JJ McCarthy is fighting to get to his first NFL start.
McCarthy will definitely be looking to feed Jefferson, but he cannot do it the way Burrow does. The Vikings offense, although pretty solid, is not elite. The Bengals, however, are tiered as supreme. Fully expect a good season from Jettas, but not as good as Chase.
Why Not CeeDee Lamb
To be quite honest, I much prefer CeeDee Lamb to Justin Jefferson. We saw what he can do in his 2023 effort. As Chase did last year, Lamb achieved 1,700 yards in 2023. Now that Dak Prescott is back healthy, they look past 2024 and to continue off of 2023.
Brian Schottenheimer was a very controversial hire for the Dallas Cowboys. I do not trust him the way I trust the Bengals staff, but if he will do well in any aspect, it will be on offense. Schottenheimer was the OC for that huge 2023 season.
They add Jaydon Blue to the backfield, but we know that the Cowboys will air it out. Schotty loves to air it out, that is his speciality. Fully expect Dak Prescott to target CeeDee Lamb with emphasis this year. He can very well become WR1 this upcoming season, but I would rather put my trust in Zac Taylor-Joe Burrow than Brian Schottenheimer-Dak Prescott.