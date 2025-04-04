Fantasy Football: Joe Burrow Is An Underrated Quarterback Heading Into 2025 Drafts
Joe Burrow is arguably the best value in fantasy football redraft leagues in 2025 simply due to the abundance of talent at the quarterback position.
Managers will battle to draft Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson - who have combined to win five of the last seven NFL MVP awards. In addition, due to their strong rushing prowess, both Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels are flying off draft boards in early drafts at the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC.
Last season’s NFL Comeback Player of the Year, who was selected in the mid-to-late rounds of drafts last season, could very well return a similar ROI this upcoming season.
QB Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
In 2024, Burrow finished as the overall QB3 after posting career-highs in passing yards (4,918), passing touchdowns (43), completion percentage (70.6%), and QBR (74.7). The Bengals’ signal-caller’s immense production led the NFL in three vital categories: completions, yards, and touchdowns.
After the club signed both star wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to contract extensions last month, the ceiling for Burrow remains high for this season and beyond. After battling injuries (ACL and wrist) over his first four seasons, Burrow showed what he could do over a full 17-game regular season.
JOE BURROW 2025 FANTASY FOOTBALL OUTLOOK
Due to the fact that managers are targeting dual-threat QBs Allen, Jackson, Hurts, and Daniels in the early-to-mid rounds, Burrow lands as an elite target coming off the board in later rounds. In 2025, Burrow is a bargain with an ADP ranging from QB6-QB8 due to his ability to post heavy passing volume for the second consecutive season.
Many of the fantasy teams that found success in the Fantasy Football World Championships (FFWC) in 2024 were those who utilized a “stacking” strategy with Chase in the first round and Burrow in the middle of the draft.
Burrow, who surpassed 20 fantasy points nine times last season, is a top-tier quarterback being found at a discount simply due to his modest rushing production of 12 rushing touchdowns in 69 career games. Grab the discount.
