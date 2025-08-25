2025 Yahoo Fantasy Football Top 300 Rankings And Printable Highlighted Cheat Sheet
The fantasy football draft season is hitting high gear in home leagues, where winning brings more pride than any prize money. A few years ago, a friend of mine requested a highlighted cheat sheet for his boss, who played in a high-dollar league. Four months later, his team ran away from the league championship.
The following draft season, this former cellar dweller walked proudly into the draft location with another highlighted cheat sheet. His fellow drafters tried to band his new form of draft information, with no avail. After a second league title the following year, the “highlighted cheat sheet” is a must for his final football prep and decision-making on draft day.
Last year, NFL receivers caught 11,629 passes for 127,024 yards and 809 touchdowns, which breaks down to 29,185.40 fantasy points in PPR formats. Here’s how the percentages look by each category:
- Catches (39.8%)
- Yards (43.5%)
- Touchdowns (16.6%)
In comparison, in non-PPR formats, receivers scored 17,556.40 fantasy points.
- Yards (72.4%)
- Touchdowns (27.6%)
Here’s a look at the catch data by position from last year:
Running Backs
- Catches (2,349)
- Yards (17,837)
- Touchdowns (87)
The average for all 32 NFL teams came to 73 catches for 557 yards and three touchdowns, with running backs accounting for 20.2% of the overall catches and 14% of the total receiving yards.
Wide Receivers
- Catches (6,500)
- Yards (81,256)
- Touchdowns (534)
Each team in the NFL scored about one touchdown per game (544) at wide receiver. Wideout averaged 203 catches for 2,539 yards and 17 touchdowns for all 32 franchises. They caught 55.9% of all receptions and gained 64% of the total passing yards.
Tight Ends
- Catches (2,765)
- Yards (27,791)
- Touchdowns (168)
Tight Ends by team averaged 86 catches for 868 yards and five touchdowns, with 23.8% of each team's catches and 22% of their receiving yards.
I pulled down the Yahoo Top 300 ranking and built a highlighted cheat sheet to help the casual drafter have a better chance of finding breakout-type players, along with overlooked values and sleepers.
For someone looking for a deeper dive into the player research, I’ve done the projections and previews for all 32 NFL franchises, which can be viewed in ranking form, supported by a depth chart with each team’s outlook for 2025 in player stats. My goal is to show you how the projections were developed so that you can understand my process.
Remember, projections shouldn’t be confused with rankings. They are an outline of how a team looks, with that information sorted into a ranking format by fantasy points. The difference between many players can be 10 to 20 fantasy points, and each player has a back story showcasing their potential, injury risk, and even direction of their career.
Last week, I released my breakout and sleeper players of the year, along with a must-roster deep sleeper. All of these players will have their projections updated today and released to the fantasy market tomorrow.
CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE PRINTABLE, HIGHLIGHTED CHEAT SHEET!