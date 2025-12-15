Kyle Pitts, Joe Burrow Headline Week 15 Fantasy Football Winners, Losers & Superlatives

Week 15 of the NFL season is in the books, and many fantasy managers are advancing or have already been eliminated from the playoffs. But beyond the box scores, it’s always fun to take a step back and highlight the most memorable moments from the week.

Each week, I hand out fantasy football superlatives to the players who stood out for one reason or another. Think of it like high school yearbook superlatives, but highlighting the good and the bad. It’s a lighthearted way to celebrate the chaos, surprises and breakout performances that make fantasy football fun.

Week 15 had no shortage of storylines. So before we move on to Week 16, let’s hand out some well-earned recognition to the players.

MVP of the Week - Kyle Pitts Sr.

It was finally Pitts’ year again. The veteran's long-awaited return to prominence occurred four years after his magical rookie season in 2021. Pitts has been solid all season, but had a career day on Thursday night against the Buccaneers. The tight end corralled 11-of-12 targets for 166 receiving yards and a trio of touchdowns. All those numbers are career-highs, and they netted him 45.6 fantasy points. Pitts is currently the highest scoring player of Week 15 heading into Monday night. He even scored 1.3 more points than Trevor Lawrence, who accounted for six touchdowns. Pitts’ performances also rank among the best tight end fantasy performances of all time.

Bust of the Week - Joe Burrow

There are many directions to go with the bust of the week. Justin Jefferson, Tyler Warren, Tetaiora McMillan, Ladd McConkey and Quinshon Judkins all scored less than five fantasy points. However, I’d like to hand this award to Burrow, who scored just 5.5 fantasy points in a 24-0 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. Burrow completed 25-of-39 passes for 225 yards while throwing two interceptions. Many had the veteran as a top-five quarterback this week. He even recorded a solid 19.24 fantasy points in his return from injury in Week 13 against the same Ravens team. Less than six points from your QB will almost certainly result in a fantasy loss.

Waiver Wire Add of the Week - Trevor Lawrence

Speaking of Lawrence, he’s the runaway favorite for waiver wire add of the week. He was on my list of quarterback starts each of the last three weeks and has notched solid performances. However, his performance in Week 15 was the best of his career thus far. Lawrence completed 20-of-32 passes for 330 yards and five passing touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 51 yards and a rushing score. The QB accumulated 44.3 fantasy points and finished as QB1 on the week entering Monday night. Lawrence became the first player in NFL history with five+ passing TDs, one+ rushing TD and 50+ rushing yards in a single game. He’s still currently rostered in less than 50% of ESPN leagues.

Deep Sleeper of the Week - Colby Parkinson

I don’t like being the person who says, “I told you so,” but I did. Parkinson was one of my tight end streamers in Week 15. He’s been a touchdown magnet for some weeks now, but he scored twice in the Rams’ win over the Lions on Sunday. Parkinson caught 5-of-7 targets for 75 yards. His 75 yards and two scores were a career high. He’s rostered in just over 10% of ESPN leagues, but those who noticed his recent trend of success were lucky enough to grab him before his roster rate dramatically increases. Davante Adams injured his hamstring on Sunday, which only increases Parkinson's value going forward.

