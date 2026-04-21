2026 Dynasty Fantasy Football Rookie Mock Draft: Carnell Tate Is The First Wide Receiver Off The Board

We are now in the final stretch before the 2026 NFL Draft. The event will kick off on Thursday night in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This weekend serves as the unofficial start of the dynasty fantasy football season.

Following the draft, dynasty leagues will begin to hold their rookie drafts. This is our dynasty fantasy football first-round mock draft for single quarterback, PPR 12-team leagues.

1.1 RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

There is little to no debate over who the top rookie selected will be this year in just about any format. Love is the top fantasy star in the 2026 rookie class and will be the first player off the board.

1.2 WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

There are three stud wide receivers in the top tier of the position in this draft. For us, Tate is the best of the three and should be the top wideout off the board in rookie drafts.

1.3 WR Makai Lemon, USC

Next up, we have Lemon as our WR2 in this class. He's the most polished receiver and has the upside to be a PPR stud. The only thing holding him back is that he projects to be a slot receiver and not a true outside WR1.

1.4 WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Many fantasy owners and analysts believe that Tyson is the best wide receiver in this class. While he may have the most upside, we still view him as the third-best option of these three top-tier receivers.

1.5 TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

It seems like there is at least one special tight end in each draft class now. Sadiq is a freak athlete who draws immediate comparisons to Kyle Pitts for obvious reasons. He shouldn't fall further than pick five.

1.6 WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Concepcion is our WR4 because we like both his floor and upside. His ability to separate and make plays after the catch makes him a great fantasy prospect.

1.7 RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Price is our second running off the board. If he can find a way to sneak into the first round, his value would skyrocket, and he'll likely be drafted even higher.

1.8 WR Chris Bell, Louisville

This is the pick that will likely turn heads; however, Bell is one of the most talented wideouts in this draft. If not for a torn ACL, he might be in the conversation with those top three guys. Despite the injury risk, we're still willing to draft him here.

1.9 WR Omar Cooper Jr, Indiana

Next up is Cooper. We like him but don't love him. He certainly has upside; nevertheless, he is also being a bit overvalued since his stock exploded this offseason.

1.10 RB Jonah Coleman, Washington

Coleman is our RB3, and depending on his landing spot, he could easily jump Price as the RB2.

1.11 WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston is a prospect we have pegged as a potential bust. If you like him, you'll have to draft him higher than this. We don't want him on our teams.

1.12 QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

We have to go with the top quarterback and projected first-overall pick to close out the first round. What makes him even more valuable is how bad the other options in this class are at his position.



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