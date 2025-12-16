Fed Up With Ashton Jeanty and Four Other Running Backs to Sit in Week 16

We are now in the second round of the fantasy football playoffs, and we have to set our lineups in the most important game of the year so far. The last thing you want is a dud in your lineup that will not only sink your week but also your season. These are the running backs you need to leave out of your lineups in Week 16.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Ashton Jeanty has now failed to rush for more than 35 yards in three consecutive games despite averaging more than 11 carries per game. The Raiders offense, with Kenny Pickett at the helm, may be even worse than the Jets offense with Cook under center. To make matters worse, the Raiders play the Houston Texans this week, who may have the best defense in the league. They are allowing the ninth-fewest fantasy points to running backs this season.

Breece Hall, New York Jets

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Hall continuously struggles in a terrible Jets offense led by Brady Cook at quarterback. In Week 15, he rushed for 23 yards on 12 carries, while Isaiah Davis rushed nine times for 58 yards and a touchdown. This week, the Jets play the New Orleans Saints, who are in the top half of the league when it comes to slowing down fantasy running backs. If possible, you should avoid this offense altogether.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Washington Commanders

JCM had a great game last week against the New York Giants after Chris Rodriguez Jr was listed as inactive before the start of the game. He carried the ball 18 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. However, he has shown us time and again this season that he is more than capable of having a dud in a good matchup. The Giants' defense is terrible, allowing the second-most fantasy points to running backs this season. We aren't going back to him this week in a tougher matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

David Montgomery, Detroit Lions

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the past five weeks, Montgomery has peaked with eight carries and has only once rushed for more than 32 yards. While he has scored a touchdown in three consecutive games, he is essentially useless if he doesn't find the end zone, and it can sink your week. In Week 16, he plays the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have allowed just five rushing touchdowns to running backs this season. Only two teams have allowed fewer rushing touchdowns to running backs.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers

Vidal still saw 12 carries in Week 15 to Omarion Hampton's 15. Hampton rushed for 61 yards to Vidal's 33. The carries and snaps are going to continue to skew more in favor of Hampton. You don't want to get caught with Vidal in your lineup in the game when Hampton receives almost all the carries and Vidal is left with just four or five. This feels like an inevitability. Even in a matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, we are going away from Vidal this week.

