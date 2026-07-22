2026 Fantasy Football All-Sleepers Team: Pairing Kyler Murray With Alec Pierce Could Result In A Championship

Fantasy football season is almost here, and we are going to focus on the top sleepers for the 2026 season. This is our 2026 All-Sleeper Team.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

We were between Murray and Malik Willis here, but we decided to go with Murray. He's in a system that has proven success for fantasy quarterbacks, and he has one of the best WR corps in the league with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings.

Murray should thrive in this offense, and he still has enough rushing upside to raise his ceiling. Don't be shocked if he finishes as a QB1 with a low-end QB2 price.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Monangai flashed his upside as a rookie in 2025, and we expect him to create a full split-backfield with D'Andre Swift this season. Ben Johnson has shown he loves to utilize two running backs, as we saw with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery in Detroit. That Montgomery role holds a ton of fantasy value, and that's the role we expect Monangai to take over this season.

RB Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

White is going to be the primary pass-catching running back in Washington this season; however, he has one huge advantage over Jacory Croskey-Merritt. While White could cut into JCM's work on the ground and down by the goal line, JCM isn't going to cut into White's passing-down work.

This gives White an established role with upside, while Croskey-Merritt doesn't pose much of a threat to him. If the Commanders aren't good this season, White only becomes more valuable.

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts committed to Pierce this offseason by giving him a four-year, $114 million deal and trading away Michael Pittman Jr. On just 84 targets last season with questionable quarterback play, he posted 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. He has always had the big-play ability, but if he sees the increase in volume that we are expecting, he has fringe WR1 upside.

WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Reed seems to be completely forgotten about by fantasy owners after an injury-plagued 2025 campaign. All eyes are on Christian Watson, but Reed could be the true WR1 in Green Bay this season.

With the Packers moving on from Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, he should see a significant bump in volume and will be successful now that he is fully healthy. He is set up to have a 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown season.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

I couldn't be much higher on Okonkwo. This isn't a situation where I believe he could finish as a TE1; I believe he will and should finish as a TE1.

He is young, talented, and athletic, but has been held back by the Tennessee Titans. Now he joins an offense that loves to feature the tight end. After the top six tight ends, who we all love in the fantasy community, Okonkwo could end up being my next option.



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