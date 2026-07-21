The Late-Round Quarterback Guide For Fantasy Football Managers

Fantasy managers can feel a sense of pressure after missing out on a top quarterback early on or failing to draft a QB after a string of quarterbacks have been selected.

The Fantasy season may seem like it’s over without a top quarterback, but there’s still methods to be a championship contender without taking a QB early on.

Drafting a QB on a Bad Team

This may seem counterintuitive, but having a quarterback playing in garbage time can be viable in Fantasy.

The Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are projected to have one of the worst records this season, but their quarterbacks can still be serviceable in Fantasy.

Jacoby Brissett, Malik Willis and Geno Smith will have plenty of chances to throw the ball, leading to plenty of Fantasy points to keep Fantasy managers competitive in the quarterback matchup.

The beginnings of games may look ugly as these QBs may lag behind other quarterbacks in Fantasy points.

However, garbage time is where these QBs will shine in Fantasy.

The likes of Brissett, Willis and Smith will have most of their production come when their teams are down in the fourth quarter. Being down in the fourth quarter will give these QBs the opportunity to air it out and elevate their Fantasy output.

These QBs won’t be the upper-echelon of Fantasy quarterbacks, but their play-calling situations gives them the opportunity to outperform their late ADP.

Jacoby Brissett completed an NFL record 47 passes today



The Cardinals still lost 41-22 to the 49ers 🥶



pic.twitter.com/uJjvuBarms — Mikerophone (@MikerophoneNFL) November 17, 2025

Prioritizing Running QBs

Finding a running quarterback is difficult in the later rounds, but there are still QBs with threatening legs at later ADPs.

The aforementioned Willis, Daniel Jones and Bryce Young have displayed the ability to rush the ball throughout their careers.

Jones finished top-five in rushing touchdowns amongst quarterbacks last season. Going back to 2022, Jones produced an eye popping 708 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

Willis averaged 58 rushing yards and totaled three rushing touchdowns in three starts during his two-year stint as a Green Bay Packer. Young finished tied for third among QBs in rushing touchdowns back in 2024.

These aren’t Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson or Jayden Daniels rushing numbers, but at these late ADPs these rushing numbers at quarterback can help Fantasy managers compete in the QB battle in weekly matchups.

Willis is the particular stand out of the bunch as he’s showcased his running prowess in limited starts and has the likely garbage-time opportunities to further strengthen his Fantasy numbers.

Malik Willis 18/21, 348 Total YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INT vs BAL Tonight.pic.twitter.com/Ttzxj7qCzc https://t.co/RIJ6kozcew — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 28, 2025

Draft the Bounceback Candidates

Drafting a quarterback primed for a bounceback season can help Fantasy managers who missed out on a QB early on.

Whether it’s due to injury or flat out poor play, finding the right bounceback candidate is helpful when selecting a quarterback late.

Jones, C.J. Stroud and Cam Ward all have the ability to bounce back after their season fell short of Fantasy expectations.

Jones was on pace for a great Fantasy season before a knee injury cut his season short. Stroud regressed once more after showcasing his Fantasy ceiling in his rookie season. Ward struggled in his rookie season behind a poor offensive line.

These three QBs offer upside at their ADPs after their Fantasy expectations fell short last season.

More Fantasy Sports on SI News