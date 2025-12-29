Jaxson Dart, Kyle Monangai Lead 2026 Fantasy Football Breakout Candidate List

The 2025 fantasy football season is now behind us for most fantasy owners, with the exception of some who continue on to Week 18. We can now start looking ahead to 2026 because it's never too soon to start your research for the fantasy football season. These are some breakout candidates for 2026.

QB Jaxson Dart, New York Giants

Dart has flashed a ton of upside this season, but has not been able to consistently put it all together. However, that's understandable for a rookie, especially one in his situation. Next season, the Giants will have Cam Skattebo and Malik Nabers back, as well as a healthier, more experienced offensive line. In 11 games this season, he has accounted for 2,042 passing yards, 455 rushing yards, 22 total touchdowns, and just five interceptions.

QB Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough has quietly put together a solid rookie campaign. He's been impressive throwing the ball and has shown an ability to gain some yards on the ground as well. The rookie has topped 300 passing yards in each of his last two games with three total touchdowns and zero interceptions. In nine starts, he has thrown for 2,125 yards, rushed for 152 yards, totaled 11 touchdowns and five interceptions.

RB Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Monangai had strong stretches this season late in the year, but he will be a key piece in a one-two punch in Chicago next season. Head coach Ben Johnson clearly wants to replicate what he did with the Detroit Lions and has done a good job so far. He will use Monangai in a key role, including on the goal line, just like he did with David Montgomery in Detroit.

RB Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

Benson never got his time to shine this season. He was in line to be the bell-cow back in Arizona, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first half of his first game in the role. Next season, he will be competing with a 31-year-old James Conner coming off a major injury. It already looked like this was going to be a split backfield with them both healthy this season, so Benson should take over for the Cardinals in 2026.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at State Farm Stadium. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The more popular option here might be Michael Wilson, but it's Harrison who will finally start to live up to his lofty expectations next season. Next year, we expect the Cardinals to have a new quarterback, and hopefully a new coaching regime, at the very least, a new offensive coordinator. He has had his issues with concentration drops, but we believe the much bigger issue has been his supporting cast, whether it be on the field or his coaches.

