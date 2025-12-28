Kyle Monangai, Christian McCaffrey And 3 Other PrizePicks Plays For Bears Vs. 49ers

Week 17 of Sunday Night Football features a highly anticipated clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the Chicago Bears. Chicago will go on the road to San Francisco as both teams look to take a step closer to clinching their respective division’s titles. This potential playoff preview features no shortage of favorable PrizePicks plays in what could develop into a high-scoring affair. With two of the league’s brightest stars set to square off, Caleb Williams and Christian McCaffrey, here are the top PrizePicks lines for Sunday night’s showdown:

Christian McCaffrey Over 72.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) hands the ball to running back Christian McCaffrey (23) against the Indianapolis Colts in the first quarter of the game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, McCaffrey has sustained his status as one of the top running backs in the NFL amid a stellar campaign from the All-Pro. The 49ers’ back enters Week 17 leading the team in both rushing and receiving, ranked 10th in the league in rushing yards to this point of the season. Last week, McCaffrey shined in a bell-cow role despite limited fantasy production in terms of yardage, racking up 117 yards on the ground over 21 carries. Matched up against an inconsistent Bears front, which ranks 27th in run defense coming into Sunday’s game.

Jauan Jennings Over 0.5 Rushing/Receiving TDs

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) celebrates with tight end George Kittle (85) after a first down catch against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Field. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

49ers wideout Jauan Jennings is in the midst of a stellar touchdown streak, offering valuable production for San Francisco’s passing game during its five-game win streak. Jennings has found the end zone in each of his last four games, posting five total scores during that span. Chicago’s secondary has allowed the fourth-most passing touchdowns in the league this season, adding to Jennings’ favorability to find the end zone once again in Week 17.

Kyle Monangai Over 44.5 Rushing Yards

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Rookie running back Kyle Monangai has emerged with a consistent role in an explosive Bears rushing attack. Head coach Ben Johnson has prioritized the run throughout the season, which has opened an expanded role for the back in Chicago’s backfield. Over his last five games, Monangai has eclipsed his 44.5-yard PrizePicks mark four times, averaging 63.2 yards on the ground during that stretch. Considering the prominence of Chicago’s run game in their offense, Monangai should continue his streak of production against the 49ers’ front, which has allowed 130 rushing yards in two of their last three games.

Ricky Pearsall Over 39.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against Tennessee Titans cornerback Marcus Harris (26) and linebacker Cody Barton (50) at Levi's Stadium. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Ricky Pearsall is slated to make his return to San Francisco’s offense in Week 17 after missing the team’s game last week. With George Kittle expected to miss Sunday’s game against Chicago, Pearsall could command the majority of the targets in the passing game. In Week 15, the wideout emerged as the team’s leading receiver, hauling in six passes for 96 yards through the air. Considering the Bears’ inconsistency against the pass on defense throughout the season, Pearsall should see plenty of volume to hit a favorable 39.5-yard line in Week 17.

DJ Moore Over 46.5 Receiving Yards

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against Green Bay Packers guard Lecitus Smith (68) during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Bears are hopeful that leading wideout DJ Moore will suit up on Sunday night after entering the game with a questionable designation due to illness. Moore has offered immensely valuable production over his last two games, hauling in nine passes for 166 yards and three touchdowns over 12 targets during that span. Matched up against an inconsistent 49ers secondary, which ranks 24th in the league against the pass so far this season. Considering his recent upward trend of production, I’m bullish on his ability to post at least 47 yards in a favorable matchup.

