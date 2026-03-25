2026 Fantasy Football Risers And Fallers: Malik Willis, Alvin Kamara And Four More

Now that we are deep into free agency, a lot of players have seen their stock either rise or fall due to moves that have been made. Some players have seen their value spike while others have seen their value plummet. These are the top risers and fallers for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Risers

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis signed a three-year deal worth $67.5 million to be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins. While it may not be the greatest landing spot with the Dolphins trading away Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos, he is still going from a clear backup to a clear starter. Fantasy owners are salivating over his rushing upside, which should sustain him as a viable fantasy option even if he doesn't improve as much as a passer as the Dolphins are hoping.

RB David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Montgomery has moved out of Jahmyr Gibbs' shadow in Detroit and is now projected to be the starter in Houston after they traded for him. With Gibbs taking more and more work for the Lions, we expect Montgomery to get a significant bump in volume with the Texans. His value would have only dropped if he had stayed put, but it is now on the rise with his new team.

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Not only did the Colts invest in Pierce, giving him a four-year, $114 million deal, but they also traded away Michael Pittman Jr to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pierce is now locked in as the WR1 in Indianapolis. He will now look to combine his big-play ability with a significant bump in volume.

Fallers

QB Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Penix is coming off a third torn ACL, and the Falcons have now signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. There is a legitimate chance that he can simply be beaten out for his starting job regardless of his health. From where he was at this point last season, Penix has plummeted. He has also fallen a long way from where he was at this point last month.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The writing has been on the wall for Kamara in New Orleans for a while now, but it's a done deal with them signing Travis Etienne Jr to a four-year deal. As of now, Kamara is still on the Saints roster. He is clearly declining entering his year 31 season, but he could see a big boost in his fantasy value if he is cut or traded and finds a good landing spot.

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Fantasy owners had such high hopes for Hall finally getting out of New York and playing in an actual NFL offense. As the Jets do, they destroyed the hopes of fans and slapped him with a franchise tag.

Now, Hall is expected to be stuck in that puke green purgatory for at least one more season. The least they could have done was go get a quarterback to make their offense halfway competent, but no, they traded for a 35-year-old Geno Smith.

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