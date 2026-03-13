Breece Hall & 6 More Players Who Need a Trade to Boost Their Fantasy Football Value

With moves being made left and right this week since the new league season started and the NFL opened up free agency. While free agents are exciting, there are still plenty of players locked into contracts that we would love to see traded for fantasy football purposes. These players just aren't reaching their full potential because of their current situation. These are the top fantasy stars we want to see traded this offseason.

RB Breece Hall, New York Jets

Hall has the talent and upside to be an elite fantasy RB1. Not only can he get it done on the ground, but he is also a high-end pass-catcher as well. On almost any other team in the league, he'd have the potential to be the fantasy RB1 overall. Unfortunately, he's stuck with the Jets, and they slapped him with their franchise tag this offseason after we all got our hopes up.

RB James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

It's time for both the Cardinals and Conner to move on. The team already had Trey Benson, and they just signed Tyler Allgeier this week. Nobody wants to see a three-man committee being bogged down by a running back on the wrong side of 30 coming off a major foot injury. We want to see Allgeier and Benson get a chance to truly break out.

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

The writing is on the wall for Kamara in New Orleans. They have brought in Travis Etienne and restructured Kamara's contract to make him easier to trade. Kamara catching just enough passes to cut into Etienne's value, but not giving him enough value, is something nobody wants.

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Here we go back to the Jets. As bad as it has been for Hall, it's even worse for Wilson. He has the talent to be a high-end WR1, but his career is wasting away because he was drafted by a dumpster fire of a franchise. We'd love to see him on a competently run team.

WR AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

This trade isn't only realistic, but it seems inevitable. Brown wants to be on a team that throws the ball more and can maximize his potential. We all want to see the same thing. A fresh start would lead to more volume and more consistent production to go along with his massive upside.

WR Brian Thomas Jr, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

For whatever reason, Thomas and Trevor Lawrence have never been able to get on the same page. In 2025, Lawrence took a huge step forward, while Thomas struggled mightily. Whether it's a mental issue or an issue with his fit in Jacksonville, BTJ needs a fresh start somewhere else.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals

Harrison has failed to live up to his massive expectations in Arizona. While a coaching change gives us hope, the quarterback situation is still very concerning. The free agency market is running out of options, and Jacoby Brissett seems to have a better connection with Michael Wilson. We'd love to see Harrison get a shot to thrive somewhere else in a better situation.

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