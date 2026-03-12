2026 Fantasy Football Sleepers: Post-Free Agency Breakout Candidates

It's still early, but we are already ready to look toward some sleepers for the 2026 fantasy football season. However, we are going to put a bit of a twist on this one. All of these sleepers have found a new home since the legal tampering period of free agency started on Monday. These are 2026 fantasy football sleepers, free agency additions.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

There is a chance that by the time we get to August, Willis may no longer be considered a sleeper. High-upside running quarterbacks tend to see their fantasy value skyrocket over the course of the summer. We've seen both Justin Fields and the New York Jets offense be terrible for years, and fantasy owners loved him last season for some ungodly reason. However, as of now, Willis should still be considered a sleeper. Especially being in Miami with a franchise that is very much in flux. Willis could go either way in Miami, but he definitely has the potential to be a breakout star this year.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Former Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier (25) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

We were hoping that Allgeier would find a better landing spot as a locked-in starter, but that doesn't mean he can't win that job outright in Arizona. James Conner will be 31 this season, coming off a major foot injury, and has a lengthy injury history. Trey Benson hasn't really proven anything as a professional running back. There is no doubt that Allgeier will have serious competition in training camp, but it's a competition he could very possibly win and could even be the favorite to win.

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gainwell was fantastic with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. In a committee with Jaylen Warren, he rushed for 537 yards on 4.7 yards per carry, and he caught 73 of 85 targets for 486 yards with eight touchdowns on the season, with five of them coming on the ground and three coming through the air. While we do expect him to be the clear backup to Bucky Irving in Tampa Bay, we have seen Rachaad White have plenty of success in that role, and Gainwell looked better last season than White ever has.

WR Michael Pittman Jr., Pittsburgh Steelers

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) warms up before an NFL game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Pittman is coming off a down year and will likely be viewed as the WR2 in Pittsburgh behind DK Metcalf. Combine that with having a 42-year-old quarterback, and it stands to reason why expectations might be low for Pittman in 2026. However, we saw Rodgers and Metcalf not on the same page often last season, and with Pittman in the fold, he could legitimately lead the team in targets even if the big plays go to Metcalf.

WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

This is a signing we admittedly didn't love, because we want to see them get Drake Maye a true WR1. Nevertheless, as of now, Doubs is the favorite to be their WR1 in 2026. There is still plenty of time before September, and things can change, but as of now, he's the projected WR1. If that continues to be the case, he could be a major sleeper with an MVP-caliber quarterback throwing him the ball.

Early free agency often creates hidden fantasy value, and players like Malik Willis, Tyler Allgeier, and Kenneth Gainwell could see their roles expand significantly as depth charts settle this offseason. Savvy fantasy managers who identify these post–free agency sleepers before training camp hype builds will gain a major edge in 2026 fantasy football drafts.

