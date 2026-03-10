What Kenneth Gainwell’s Signing Means for Bucky Irving & Buccaneers Backfield

After an outstanding year with the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back Kenneth Gainwell has agreed to a two-year deal worth $14 million with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In a limited role in a committee with Steelers' Jaylen Warren, Gainwell stood out as the better option in their backfield. He finished the year rushing for 537 yards on 4.7 yards per carry, and he caught 73 of 85 targets for 486 yards. Gainwell totaled eight touchdowns on the season, with five coming on the ground and three coming through the air. In 2025, he finished as the fantasy RB16 overall.

Fantasy Football Impact

Buccaneers signing RB Kenneth Gainwell to a two-year, $14M deal. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/Y3X1ZYXwcU — NFL (@NFL) March 9, 2026

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

With Rachaad White and Sean Tucker both likely out in Tampa Bay and heading to free agency , the Buccaneers needed a secondary running back for a likely committee. We don't expect Gainwell to serve as a true backup, but as a secondary option. He should be a big part of the offense in 2026. Gainwell will step into the role that White has been in the past few seasons. Next season, we expect Gainwell to handle about 135 carries and see in the area of 50 targets.

RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) attempts to stiff arm Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

We don't expect the presence of Gainwell to change much for Irving. Assuming they do move on from both White and Tucker, Gainwell will likely just be taking their opportunities. Fantasy owners shouldn't worry about Gainwell cutting into Irving's touches in any significant way. As long as Irving stays healthy this season, he should remain the RB1 with Gainwell replacing White and Tucker.

Gainwell’s versatility as both a runner and receiver should give the Buccaneers’ offense another dynamic weapon while stabilizing their running back depth heading into 2026. For fantasy managers, Kenneth Gainwell profiles as a valuable RB3 or flex option while Bucky Irving remains the clear lead back in Tampa Bay’s backfield.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: