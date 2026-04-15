2026 Fantasy Football WR1 Debate: Puka Nacua Vs Ja'Marr Chase Vs Jaxon Smith-Njigba

There are three wide receivers in the fantasy WR1 conversation heading into the 2026 season. When selecting the first wide receiver off the board in drafts, fantasy owners will likely be deciding between Puka Nacua, Ja'Marr Chase, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. We are going to help you decide which one of these receivers you should select at the top of your draft.

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

The Case For Puka Nacua

Nacua is a target machine who sees both massive volume and efficiency. Despite missing a game last season, he still caught 129 of 166 targets for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, while taking on 105 yards and a touchdown on the ground. He is a lock to be one of the most productive wide receivers on the field this season. It doesn't hurt that his MVP quarterback has decided to return for another season.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Case Against Puka Nacua

Nacua has a long injury history and has been caught up in off-the-field nonsense all offseason. After an injury-plagued college career, he has missed seven games over the past two seasons.

He is also currently in rehab for his "overall behavior" and could be facing a possible suspension for allegedly biting a woman and making antisemitic remarks. This is his second allegation of antisemitism. All these things have to be considered when splitting hairs between three great players.

WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

The Case For Ja'Marr Chase

Chase is the most physically gifted of these three receivers, with the most upside and big-play ability. Despite a disastrous stretch during the short-lived Jake Browning era last season, he still finished with 185 targets, which he turned into 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. He heads into 2026 with a healthy Joe Burrow and the best backup among these three wide receivers, with Joe Flacco returning for another season.

The Case Against Chase

While you can make a strong case that Joe Burrow is the best quarterback option any of these wideouts have when healthy, he has dealt with a ton of injury issues. Chase also has the most competition for touches, with Tee Higgins being the best WR2 for any of these wide receivers and Chase Brown being the best running back. Nevertheless, that hasn't been an issue in the past with this pass-heavy offense.

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

The Case For Jaxon Smith-Njigba

JSN had a massive breakout 2025 campaign. He caught 119 of 163 targets for 1,793 yards and 10 touchdowns. It was a huge jump off a strong 2024 season.

Between these three wide receivers, he has by far the least competition for targets. While they have some players who have breakout potential, he doesn't have to deal with any other established stars in the Seahawks' offense.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs the ball during the third quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Case Against Jaxon Smith-Njigba

JSN is the least established of these three wide receivers and has both the worst quarterback and the worst backup should something happen to Sam Darnold. The Seahawks have the least prolific offense of these three teams.

Not only did he see the fewest targets despite being the clear top guy, but he also has the least upside. We'd like to see him do it for another year before we go all in on him.

Verdict

We are going with Chase as the top receiver this season because of his massive upside, and Nacua is possibly dealing with discipline from the league. Still, Nacua would come in as our WR2, followed by JSN as the WR3.

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