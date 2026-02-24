2026 NFL Combine: Quarterbacks that Have Long-Term Fantasy Football Upside

The NFL Combine returns this week as draft season gets fully underway. Of course, quarterbacks tend to own the weekend. As many NFL teams desire a quarterback in this year's draft, a large number of names are worth diving deeper into. Fernando Mendoza shows up as the very likely no. 1 overall pick. Others hang in the balance. Here are the quarterbacks to watch at the NFL Combine.

Fernando Mendoza (Indiana)

Potential Teams: Raiders

Expected Draft Position: 1st Overall

The Heisman winner is extremely likely to go No. 1 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders. He is currently -20000 to be taken at that position, regardless of the team. Mendoza put up over 3,500 yards with 41 touchdowns and 6 interceptions upon winning the Heisman Trophy and the National Championship.

Given the high likelihood that Mendoza goes first overall, he is risking very little at the combine. It has been reported that Mendoza will not be throwing at the combine. His media presence and team meeting will be more important than anything. Raiders fans — take notice. This is your guy.

In fantasy football, Mendoza would join the Raiders with a lack of weapons, as of now. Their wide receiving depth chart contains: Tyler Lockett, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton. However, this will boost Brock Bowers even further.

Ty Simpson (Alabama)

Potential Teams: Jets, Cardinals, Browns, Steelers, Rams

Expected Draft Position: Mid-1st Round to Early-2nd Round

Simpson is the consensus No. 2 quarterback in this year's NFL draft. He has a highly praised football IQ, a very accurate arm, and commendable maneuverability. The Tennessee native had over 3,500 yards with 28 touchdowns and 5 interceptions at Alabama.

In fantasy football, Simpson would be a starter on some teams and a backup on others. The Jets likely would start him right away, as he is marked NFL-ready. The Browns and Cardinals would likely do the same, whereas the Steelers will depend on Aaron Rodgers' return, and the Rams would have Simpson waiting behind Stafford. His two best fantasy football destinations would be the Jets and the Cardinals.

Carson Beck (Miami)

Potential Teams: Wide Open

Expected Draft Position: Low-2nd to 4th Round

Beck stuck around in college for an extra year with Miami and raked in the NIL. Now, he heads to the NFL. Beck was once considered a 1st-round quarterback, but he no longer meets that standard. Nonetheless, he is a commendable talent primed to be a solid backup with starting upside. His fantasy football status is obsolete barring injury to his starter.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: