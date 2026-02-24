2026 NFL Combine: Running Backs Fantasy Football Managers Must Watch

The 2026 NFL Scouting Combine will be taking place this week, and fantasy owners will be keeping a close eye on the running backs. They are the most exciting fantasy rookies both in dynasty and redraft leagues. How some of these running backs perform at the combine could significantly affect their draft stock, NFL landing spot, and potential opportunities on the next level. We have seen values spike and fall due to a player's performance at the combine. These are the top running backs to watch at the 2026 NFL Combine.

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Nittany Lions

If we were going to pick one back who we believe is going to shoot up draft boards at the NFL Combine, it's Singleton. We expect an impressive showing from him across the board this week. While we will have to wait for the NFL season to know if his stock was artificially inflated, we expect it to be inflated nonetheless. His explosiveness and impressive power give him as much, if not more, upside than any other running back in this draft, with the exception of projected top 10 pick Jeremiyah Love. If he performs like we are anticipating, expect him to potentially be drafted early on in Day 2 or maybe even sneak into the bottom of the first round.

Jonah Coleman, Washington Huskies

Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) during warmups before the game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Coleman is almost the exact opposite case of Singleton. He's an excellent football player and is probably being undervalued due to his expected measurables at the combine. We expect that he is more likely to fall deeper in the draft rather than spike. While he's a great player, we don't expect him to perform particularly well this week.

Despite how impressive his film is, he won't blow you away from an athletic standpoint. This will most likely force him down draft boards and allow some team to get a steal. He is a stud running back who you can give a bell-cow workload to, and he will consistently get you four yards and fall forward. There is no doubt that fantasy owners should be keeping a close eye on how he performs. A poor showing could actually benefit savvy fantasy owners.

Jadarian Price, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Price is perhaps the most intriguing running back in this draft. His versatility is something NFL teams covet, and he is a dangerous player on all three downs. However, the fact that he plays on the same team as Love complicates things. Not only did we not get to see him as a true RB1 because of Love, but it's also reasonable to come to the conclusion that he was the beneficiary of an outstanding rushing scheme, a strong offensive line, and worn-down defenses. How he performs at the combine could drastically sway the perception of him in one direction or the other.

