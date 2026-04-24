2026 NFL Draft Fantasy Impact: Omar Cooper Jr. to the New York Jets

On Night 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, the New York Jets traded their 33rd overall pick and a fifth-round pick (179th overall) to get back into the first round and selected Indiana wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr with the 30th overall pick, which they acquired from the San Francisco 49ers.

Cooper was widely viewed as the fourth-best wide receiver in this class and projected to go much higher than he actually did. Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion ended up being the fourth wide receiver off the board at 24th overall to the Cleveland Browns.

The Jets were fully expected to target a wide receiver in this draft, which is why it surprised a lot of people when they selected Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq with the 16th overall pick. However, it made a lot more sense once they moved up to select Cooper later in the first round.

Fantasy Impact

WR Omar Cooper Jr, New York Jets

This is as bad a landing spot as you can have as a wide receiver. The Jets already have Garrett Wilson, who is a significantly better wide receiver, and he can't even sustain consistent fantasy success because their passing attack and quarterback play are so bad.

Cooper will undoubtedly see his fantasy stock drop because of his landing spot. Their offense now features Wilson, Cooper, Sadiq, Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell, Mason Taylor, and no one to get them the ball. Until this team gets a legitimate quarterback and a competent coaching staff, none of these offensive weapons' fantasy value will come close to matching their talent.

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

We don't see this move having a major impact on Wilson. Again, the issue in New York isn't the volume or the talent; it's that they can't move the ball. The way for Wilson to come close to recognizing his fantasy potential is by leaving the Jets. Until he does that, it doesn't matter what other wide receivers this team adds. Wilson is still the best wideout on the team, but Geno Smith is also still his quarterback.

QB Geno Smith, New York Jets

Of course, adding weapons is good for a quarterback, but does it even matter with this team? Smith was never better than serviceable, and now will turn 36 years old this season, and he looked like he had nothing left in the tank last season. There is no reason for any fantasy owner to be investing in Smith this season, regardless of the weapons they added in the draft.

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