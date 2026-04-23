2026 NFL Draft Rookie Wide Receiver Rankings & Projections

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to begin tonight in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. All of the top prospects in the country will get to hear their name called and find out where they'll be playing their professional ball.

Fantasy owners will be keeping a close eye on the wide receivers, many of whom will be selected in the first round. This is our ranking of the rookie wide receivers in the order we expect them to be drafted.

1. Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Tyson has been making a strong push, but we still believe that Tate is the best wide receiver in this class and will be the first wide receiver to hear his name called tonight during the NFL Draft. He's the most complete wideout in this class.

2. Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The rise of Tyson has been something to behold. Just a few weeks ago, he was projected to be a late first-round pick, and now he looks locked into a top 10 spot. While he has the most upside of any wide receiver in this class, we do think he is being a bit overvalued.

3. Makai Lemon, USC

Lemon should be the second wide receiver off the board in the first round, and is the most polished wide receiver in this draft class. However, he is being projected to play in the slot on the next level, which is holding him back a bit. Still, we expect him to be one of three wide receivers drafted in the top half of the first round.

4. Omar Cooper Jr, Indiana

Cooper is another wide receiver who has seen a quick ascension this offseason. He's gone from a potential second-rounder to potentially sneaking into the top half of the first round. Currently, we have him projected to go 16th overall. In our first mock, he was not in the first round.

5. Denzel Boston, Washington

Boston is someone we have projected to be a bust, but that doesn't change the fact that his physical presence has him locked in as a first-round pick. However, his lack of speed and athleticism could hinder his upside on the next level.

6. KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Concepcion has slipped in mock drafts this offseason and undeservedly. He is now a fringe Round 1 pick. His ability to separate and make plays after the catch has not changed, and there doesn't seem to be any legitimate reason for his fall.

7. Chris Bell, Louisville

Bell should be much higher and would be if not for a torn ACL late in the 2025 season. We view him as the fourth-best wide receiver in this draft class and wouldn't be shocked if we look back and wonder why he wasn't in the same conversation with those top three wideouts in this class.

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