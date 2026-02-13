2026 NFL Draft Prospects: Jadarian Price vs. Jonah Coleman
The 2026 NFL Draft will take place in late April in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In the coming months, we will be closely following and talking about the potential future fantasy football stars projected to be drafted in April's event. No rookie position has more upside for fantasy owners than a potential young stud running back.
Two of the top backs in this draft are projected to be Jadarian Price from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Jonah Coleman from the Washington Huskies. These are two excellent backs with very different skillsets; however, both are sure to be close to the top when it comes to running backs being selected in this year's draft.
RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The Case For Jadarian Price
Price is a patient runner with impressive vision. He possesses both the agility to make defenders miss and the physicality to run through defenders and push piles. NFL teams will also covet his versatility both as a pass-catcher and returner on special teams. His combination of high-end skills, like power, agility, patience, and vision, should translate seamlessly to the next level.
The Case Against Jadarian Price
Perhaps the biggest concern that could hurt his draft stock is the fact that he already has a ruptured Achilles on his resume from back in 2022. The combination of that injury and a bit of a narrow frame could lead to questions about his long-term durability. We also rarely saw him as a top back because he played on a team with Jeremiyah Love. Because of that injury, he also isn't the most explosive back. There are also concerns surrounding his pass protection and fumbling down near the goal line.
RB Jonah Coleman, Washington Huskies
The Case For Jonah Coleman
Coleman is an outstanding football player, and that's as high a compliment as you can give someone. He has both patience and vision, and runs low to the ground with leverage, which gives him impressive power. This leads to tons of yard after contact, and despite playing to contact, he had just one career fumble in his entire college career. On the next level, he will be a weapon in both the passing game and down by the goal line. From a mental standpoint, this is the best running back in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Case Against Jonah Coleman
He lacks the measurables that NFL teams typically covet. Coleman is just 5'9 and isn't an elite athlete. We do not expect him to be a standout at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. His upside as an explosive player who can change a game every time he touches the ball is capped, if it exists at all.
Jadarian Price vs. Jonah Coleman Verdict
This may be surprising, but we believe that Coleman will be the better NFL running back. What he brings to the table cannot be measured with a stopwatch; however, it's evident on film. With that said, Price will likely be drafted higher in the draft. Had he never blown out his Achilles, this could be a different conclusion; nevertheless, that's the reality of the situation.
Mark Morales-Smith is a father of five, a former college football scout and semi-pro football player. Morales-Smith is a long-time competitive fantasy football player with well over a decade of professional writing experience at multiple high-level sites, including Sports Illustrated, FullTime Fantasy, FantasySP, and more.