2026 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Carnell Tate, Jeremiyah Love Land in Top 10
The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting on April 23. This is our first full first-round mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. It will not project any trades that have not already been made.
1. Las Vegas Raiders
QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
This is a forgone conclusion that Mendoza is going to be the top pick for the Raiders unless someone makes them an offer they can't refuse for the pick.
2. New York Jets
LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State
Reese is a high-upside prospect whom we expect the Jets to roll the dice on. His performance at the combine could lock him up or force him down the board.
3. Arizona Cardinals
OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami
The Cardinals have plenty of holes to fill, but they are going to have to protect whoever their next quarterback is going to be.
4. Tennessee Titans
DE Rueben Bain Jr, Miami
For the second consecutive season, the Titans pick a Miami Hurricanes star with their first pick in the draft.
5. New York Giants
OT Spencer Fano, Utah
The Giants have been trying to build an offensive line seemingly forever. With Jaxson Dart suffering multiple concussions this season, they can't get this one wrong.
6. Cleveland Browns
WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State
The Browns have plenty of holes to fill, but none is more glaring than at wide receiver. If any quarterback is going to find success in Cleveland, they'll have to have someone to throw to.
7. Washington Commanders
S Caleb Downs, Ohio State
Many people believe that Downs is the best defensive player in this draft. Washington desperately needs help in their secondary and this is a great start.
8. New Orleans Saints
EDGE Davis Bailey, Texas Tech
New Orleans could go in many different directions. Here we have them taking a top edge rusher.
9. Kansas City Chiefs
RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame
This feels like the perfect fit in Kansas City and could potentially be the piece they need to get back to the Super Bowl.
10. Cincinnati Bengals
CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
The Bengals desperately need help both on the offensive line and on defense. We have them going with defense here with the first cornerback in the draft. Their pick could change based on what they do in free agency.
11. Miami Dolphins
CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee
Miami needs help in their secondary. Here, they get who I believe is the best cornerback in this draft.
12. Dallas Cowboys
EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M
Dallas has to go defense here. We have them taking the top edge rusher left on the board.
13. Los Angeles Rams
WR Makai Lemon, USC
Los Angeles grabs another offensive weapon to pair with fellow Trojan Puka Nacua. With Davante Adams' career winding down, Lemon will be the future in LA.
14. Baltimore Ravens
OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State
Baltimore needs to fortify the middle of their offensive line, so they grab the top true offensive guard here.
15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State
The Bucs get the best player available, and he steps in to replace long-time Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, who is set to hit free agency this offseason at 36 years old.
16. New York Jets
WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State
Bad news for Tyson, he's going to the Jets. Is it too soon to demand a trade?
17. Detroit Lions
EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami
Mesidor was a star at Miami opposite Bain, and now he'll do the same in Detroit opposite Aidan Hutchinson.
18. Minnesota Vikings
S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo
It may seem strange that the Vikings are drafting a player in the secondary after having an elite pass defense this season, but we don't see them taking a quarterback here. McNeil-Warren was great at Toledo and has elite measurables. He will replace Harrison Smith, who is likely going to hang up his cleats this offseason.
19. Carolina Panthers
OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama
Proctor is a high-upside offensive lineman who brings versatility. He could potentially play tackle or guard on the next level.
20. Dallas Cowboys
CB Colton Hood, Tennessee
After already drafting an edge rusher, the Cowboys take the top cornerback available. They have to fix their horrific pass defense.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers
QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
If Aaron Rodgers ends up coming back for one more season, it makes sense to bring in Ty Simpson to learn under him for a season for a smooth transition in 2027.
22. Los Angeles Chargers
DT Caleb Banks, Florida
Banks is a big, physical defensive tackle who can dominate in the trenches. He's a perfect fit for Jim Harbaugh.
23. Philadelphia Eagles
TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon
It's possible that the Eagles could lose both AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert this season. Even if they don't, neither seems to be in the team's long-term plans. Sadiq is an immediate impact player in the passing attack.
24. Cleveland Browns
OT Blake Miller, Clemson
The Browns went with a wide receiver earlier in the first round, and here they address their offensive line.
25. Chicago Bears
DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech
The Bears grab Hunter here to strengthen the inside of their defensive line.
26. Buffalo Bills
WR Denzel Boston, Washington
The Bills have to get better at wide receiver. Hopefully for them, this isn't another swing and miss at the position.
27. San Francisco 49ers
OT Caleb Lomu, Utah
San Francisco will look to replace Trent Williams, who likely only has a year left in him. Lomu should be a nice transitional piece for the 49ers.
28. Houston Texans
OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon
The Texans' biggest need is on their offensive line. They especially need help on the interior of their line.
29. Los Angeles Rams
CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson
The Rams really struggled against the pass late in the season, and plugging Terrell in at corner could go a long way in helping to fix that issue.
30. Denver Broncos
WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M
Denver has an elite defense, but their offense can be up and down. They could use wide receiver help, and Concepcion falling this far would be a dream for Denver.
31. New England Patriots
EDGE Kendrick Faulk, Auburn
The Pats have to be able to get more pressure on the quarterback next season, and Faulk is an outstanding edge rusher.
32. Seattle Seahawks
CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina
Seattle grabs a corner to strengthen an already great defense. He's a dynamic athlete who fits perfectly in their defense.
