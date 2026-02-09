2026 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Carnell Tate, Jeremiyah Love Land in Top 10

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, starting on April 23. This is our first full first-round mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. It will not project any trades that have not already been made.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

This is a forgone conclusion that Mendoza is going to be the top pick for the Raiders unless someone makes them an offer they can't refuse for the pick.

2. New York Jets

LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Reese is a high-upside prospect whom we expect the Jets to roll the dice on. His performance at the combine could lock him up or force him down the board.

3. Arizona Cardinals

OL Francis Mauigoa, Miami

The Cardinals have plenty of holes to fill, but they are going to have to protect whoever their next quarterback is going to be.

4. Tennessee Titans

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DE Rueben Bain Jr, Miami

For the second consecutive season, the Titans pick a Miami Hurricanes star with their first pick in the draft.

5. New York Giants

OT Spencer Fano, Utah

The Giants have been trying to build an offensive line seemingly forever. With Jaxson Dart suffering multiple concussions this season, they can't get this one wrong.

6. Cleveland Browns

WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

The Browns have plenty of holes to fill, but none is more glaring than at wide receiver. If any quarterback is going to find success in Cleveland, they'll have to have someone to throw to.

7. Washington Commanders

S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Many people believe that Downs is the best defensive player in this draft. Washington desperately needs help in their secondary and this is a great start.

8. New Orleans Saints

EDGE Davis Bailey, Texas Tech

New Orleans could go in many different directions. Here we have them taking a top edge rusher.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) celebrates scoring against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

This feels like the perfect fit in Kansas City and could potentially be the piece they need to get back to the Super Bowl.

10. Cincinnati Bengals

CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Bengals desperately need help both on the offensive line and on defense. We have them going with defense here with the first cornerback in the draft. Their pick could change based on what they do in free agency.

11. Miami Dolphins

CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Miami needs help in their secondary. Here, they get who I believe is the best cornerback in this draft.

12. Dallas Cowboys

EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Dallas has to go defense here. We have them taking the top edge rusher left on the board.

13. Los Angeles Rams

WR Makai Lemon, USC

Los Angeles grabs another offensive weapon to pair with fellow Trojan Puka Nacua. With Davante Adams' career winding down, Lemon will be the future in LA.

14. Baltimore Ravens

OG Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Baltimore needs to fortify the middle of their offensive line, so they grab the top true offensive guard here.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

The Bucs get the best player available, and he steps in to replace long-time Bucs linebacker Lavonte David, who is set to hit free agency this offseason at 36 years old.

16. New York Jets

Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Bad news for Tyson, he's going to the Jets. Is it too soon to demand a trade?

17. Detroit Lions

EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Mesidor was a star at Miami opposite Bain, and now he'll do the same in Detroit opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

18. Minnesota Vikings

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

It may seem strange that the Vikings are drafting a player in the secondary after having an elite pass defense this season, but we don't see them taking a quarterback here. McNeil-Warren was great at Toledo and has elite measurables. He will replace Harrison Smith, who is likely going to hang up his cleats this offseason.

19. Carolina Panthers

OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Proctor is a high-upside offensive lineman who brings versatility. He could potentially play tackle or guard on the next level.

20. Dallas Cowboys

CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

After already drafting an edge rusher, the Cowboys take the top cornerback available. They have to fix their horrific pass defense.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

QB Ty Simpson, Alabama

If Aaron Rodgers ends up coming back for one more season, it makes sense to bring in Ty Simpson to learn under him for a season for a smooth transition in 2027.

22. Los Angeles Chargers

DT Caleb Banks, Florida

Banks is a big, physical defensive tackle who can dominate in the trenches. He's a perfect fit for Jim Harbaugh.

23. Philadelphia Eagles

TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

It's possible that the Eagles could lose both AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert this season. Even if they don't, neither seems to be in the team's long-term plans. Sadiq is an immediate impact player in the passing attack.

24. Cleveland Browns

OT Blake Miller, Clemson

The Browns went with a wide receiver earlier in the first round, and here they address their offensive line.

25. Chicago Bears

DT Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

The Bears grab Hunter here to strengthen the inside of their defensive line.

26. Buffalo Bills

WR Denzel Boston, Washington

The Bills have to get better at wide receiver. Hopefully for them, this isn't another swing and miss at the position.

27. San Francisco 49ers

OT Caleb Lomu, Utah

San Francisco will look to replace Trent Williams, who likely only has a year left in him. Lomu should be a nice transitional piece for the 49ers.

28. Houston Texans

OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

The Texans' biggest need is on their offensive line. They especially need help on the interior of their line.

29. Los Angeles Rams

CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

The Rams really struggled against the pass late in the season, and plugging Terrell in at corner could go a long way in helping to fix that issue.

30. Denver Broncos

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) returns a punt during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Denver has an elite defense, but their offense can be up and down. They could use wide receiver help, and Concepcion falling this far would be a dream for Denver.

31. New England Patriots

EDGE Kendrick Faulk, Auburn

The Pats have to be able to get more pressure on the quarterback next season, and Faulk is an outstanding edge rusher.

32. Seattle Seahawks

CB Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

Seattle grabs a corner to strengthen an already great defense. He's a dynamic athlete who fits perfectly in their defense.

