2026 NFL Free Agent Wide Receivers: George Pickens, Mike Evans Headline Top Targets

NFL free agency is set to begin on March 11, and there will be a ton of star players on the move. This season, there are plenty of great wide receivers available to be picked up. The kind of players who can take a good offense to that next level. These are the top free agent wide receivers who will be available in free agency during the 2026 offseason.

George Pickens

Pickens is far and away the top free agent wide receiver this offseason. However, there is a strong chance that the Dallas Cowboys could slap him with a franchise tag. From there, they could bring him back or trade him. Wherever he lands, he has elite upside, but also comes with plenty of risk. We'd expect Dallas to figure out a way to keep him this season.

Mike Evans

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

For the first time in his career, Evans is set to hit free agency before his age 33 season. It was an injury-plagued season, and the first time in his 12-year career. After spending his entire career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it would be strange to see him in a different jersey, but we do believe he moves on in 2026. The Baltimore Ravens are a landing spot that makes a ton of sense for both sides.

Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) practices before the game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Hill is days away from turning 32 years old and is coming off a catastrophic knee injury. Because of this, combined with his declining production with the Miami Dolphins prior to the injury, he is going to be a very polarizing free agent this offseason after being cut by the Dolphins. There are going to be some general managers completely out on him and others who believe he's well worth the risk. If we were picking a landing spot for him, it has to be the Las Vegas Raiders, and we don't expect it to go well.

Alec Pierce

Pierce is the most interesting free-agent wide receiver in this class. He could easily be the second-best option after Pickens and comes with fewer off-field concerns. We could see him going to Miami. They are a team that is going to need a wide receiver, but will be shopping on a budget. If Pierce is undervalued in this class, he could be a fantastic bargain.

Jauan Jennings

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Jennings has often served as WR1 in San Francisco, but has always been viewed as more of a WR2, being forced into a WR1 role. It will be interesting to see what his market looks like this season. He would be an interesting fit with the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have been searching for a true WR2 for years.

