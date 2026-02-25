Daniel Jones Among Best Free Agent Quarterbacks Entering The 2026 NFL Season

NFL free agency is set to kick off on March 11, and there will be a lot of players on the move. Quarterbacks will be no exception, and as we saw last season, a free agent quarterback can make all the difference in the world. There will be some difference-makers available at the position again this season. These are the top free agent quarterbacks in 2026.

Daniel Jones

Jones got off to a red-hot start with the Indianapolis Colts in 2025. He had the Colts in position to be the No. 1 seed in the AFC and was an MVP candidate in the first half of the season. Then things fell apart. While he did begin to tail off a bit, more notably, he broke his leg, and the team fell off a cliff. While he is the top free-agent quarterback, it seems inevitable that he ends up signing an extension with the Colts at some point in the next few weeks.

Malik Willis

Green Bay Packers quarterback Malik Willis (2) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

Willis is the most intriguing free agent quarterback on the market. He's a young quarterback who is unproven as a starter after looking terrible with the Tennessee Titans and significantly better with the Green Bay Packers. With the Miami Dolphins bringing in both their new general manager and head coach from the Green Bay organization, it has led to speculation that Willis is the favorite to replace Tua Tagovailoa as the starter in South Beach. We haven't heard anything from the team or the player about that, but it seems to make sense when you connect the dots.

Aaron Rodgers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Oddly enough, we are far more confident in Rodgers returning this year than last year, but playing for the New York Jets could make anyone consider quitting playing football forever. The general assumption is that he will come back to the Pittsburgh Steelers and play for his former head coach, Mike McCarthy. However, we'd be shocked if he didn't at least entertain the idea of signing with the Minnesota Vikings. It would give him the chance to play for a potential Super Bowl contender and go out on top while also going back to the NFC North to show the Packers why they should have never moved on from him.

Joe Flacco

It's tough to know what to make of Flacco at 41 years old. Outside of Minnesota or Indianapolis, if Jones moves on, we don't see a situation where he could be a starter, and we don't see him landing with either of those teams. Statistically, he's still a productive player; however, his production rarely results in wins. Fantasy players have fond memories of Flacco last season, with him being by far the best option for Cleveland and Cincinnati. With that said, he also went just 2-8 in 10 games as a starter. The numbers are there for fantasy owners, but the results are not for NFL teams.

More Fantasy Sports On SI News: