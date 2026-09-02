3 Fantasy Football Running Backs With RB1 Upside At An RB3 Draft Price: JK Dobbins Just Needs To Stay Healthy

Fantasy football owners are always trying to find value in our drafts, and no player brings more value than a breakout running back who far exceeds his draft cost. Here, we are going to focus on running backs who you can select at an RB3 price, who have the upside to give you RB1 production.

TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

The case for Henderson is not a difficult one to make. We just need the Patriots' coaching staff to give the ball to their most explosive and dynamic playmaker out of the backfield. Unfortunately, that was not the case throughout his rookie season, but we saw Mike Vrabel take the same approach with Derrick Henry back when he drafted him with the Tennessee Titans.

That's not to say that Henderson is going to be Henry, but he is another electric young back who has flashed his upside when given an opportunity. When Rhamondre Stevenson got hurt last season, Henderson had a five-game stretch when he totaled 571 yards from scrimmage and scored seven touchdowns.

He has proven he can do it; it's just a matter of him seeing more snaps and opportunities. This is something he should be able to accomplish even with a healthy Stevenson, but you can get him as an RB3 because we aren't sure how that backfield will play out.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) on the sidelines in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brooks was the best running back prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft, and despite coming off a torn ACL, still only fell to the second round of the draft. Unfortunately, he lasted just nine carries before he re-tore that same ACL, and up until this point, that was the last we have seen of him on an NFL field in a regular season game.

However, he is back and looks ready to go this season. He will be competing with Chuba Hubbard for the starting job in Carolina, but when fully healthy, he's clearly the superior talent. This all comes down to health. If Brooks is healthy, he has the talent to be an elite fantasy back.

JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos

Dobbins is an extremely talented back and has averaged 5.2 yards per carry over the course of his six year career. Injuries have been a major factor, though. Last year was no exception when he missed seven more games. In his six years in the NFL, he has missed 54 games due to injury, while only playing in 47.

Nevertheless, he has the talent to be an RB1, especially if that Broncos' offense takes the leap we expect them to take this season after trading a first-round pick for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. In 10 games last season, he carried the ball 153 times for 772 yards and four touchdowns. If he can manage to play a full season, which, granted, he never has, all he would need is a few more touchdown opportunities at that rushing rate to be a locked-in RB1.



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