3 Potential Landing Spots For Isaiah Likely Following Mark Andrews Extension

The Baltimore Ravens have secured one of their top offensive players for the foreseeable future. Star tight end Mark Andrews inked what could be the final extension of his NFL career earlier this week, in the midst of his eighth NFL season.

Andrews and the Ravens agreed to a three-year extension worth $39.3 million, with $26 million guaranteed, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will secure Andrews in Baltimore’s offense through the 2028 season, when he’ll be 33 years old.

Ravens and TE Mark Andrews reached agreement on a three-year, $39.3 million extension that includes $26 million guaranteed. The Ravens announced the agreement they reached with Andrews’ agent, Justin Schulman. pic.twitter.com/RnfEtHS6KS — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 3, 2025

The extension offered a surprise to some outside the organization, who thought the Ravens’ offense would move in a new direction at the position with fourth-year pass-catcher Isaiah Likely. Likely has served as Andrews’ backup for the entirety of his time in Baltimore.

Despite a limited role as TE2, Likely has developed into a quality player who could start at tight end for a myriad of teams around the league. Likely has expanded his production in each season he’s been in the league, though 2025 could notch his first dip in production, given the inconsistency that has struck the Ravens’ defense this season.

Likely, who is in the final year of his rookie deal, could command a notable market in free agency, should the Ravens allow him to walk. Here are three teams that make sense as landing spots for the star tight end, along with the fantasy football impact he could have:

New England Patriots

Nov 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The Patriots have been one of the NFL’s biggest surprises this season, entering Week 14 boasting a league-best 11-2 record on the season thus far. Veteran tight end Austin Hooper has provided the offense with modest production amid a plethora of injuries to the pass-catching group, but the star tight end could hit the open market this winter, as he’s set to conclude his one-year deal. Fellow veteran tight end Hunter Henry’s contract is also on short-term notice, coming to an end following the 2026 season.

Pairing Likely with franchise quarterback and MVP hopeful Drake Maye could pay dividends for the budding tight end, who has shown tremendous flashes behind Andrews in Baltimore’s offense. With starting-caliber volume in an explosive passing attack, Likely would surely emerge as one of the top tight ends in fantasy, while Maye would elevate the ceiling of the star pass-catcher.

Kansas City Chiefs

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) greets fans after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce has served as a cornerstone to the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty, playing a direct role in the team’s three Super Bowl victories with Patrick Mahomes at the helm. Though he’s remained consistent from a production standpoint, he’s slated to retire following the 2025 season after 13 NFL seasons.

This could leave a massive void in the Chiefs’ staple passing game, one that could be filled by one of the best young tight ends in the league. Likely and Mahomes would form a dangerous quarterback-tight end pairing, which like New England, would elevate the pass-catcher’s ceiling immensely. Kansas City also provides a solid destination for Likely to post significant fantasy production, given the tight end’s vast role in the Chiefs’ offensive scheme.

Philadelphia Eagles

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) celebrates with quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants in the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Despite the team’s inconsistency throughout the season, the Philadelphia Eagles have found ways to win throughout the season, entering Week 14 with an 8-4 record on the season. Jalen Hurts’ immensely efficient play in the passing game has helped the Eagles stay afloat at times, despite a notable dip in production from tight end Dallas Goedert.

The veteran pass-catcher, whose contract is up at the end of the season, could hit free agency as Philadelphia potentially shifts its focus to Likely. A Likely signing would allow the offense to get younger at the position, while bringing in a quality starter to pair with Devonta Smith and A.J. Brown in the passing game. Likely’s explosiveness and athleticism could make him a stout addition to the Eagles’ offense, though his fantasy ceiling would be significantly lower than if he landed with Kansas City or New England.

