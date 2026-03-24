3 Potential Landing Spots For Jauan Jennings That Could Bolster WR's Fantasy Value

We’re almost two weeks into NFL free agency, and plenty of talent remains available for teams looking to spend around the league. Highlighting the wide receiver position, former San Francisco 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings has emerged as one of the top available players at the position entering the third week of the new league year.

Entering his sixth season, Jennings has broken out with notable production in each of the last two years, carving out a role as a full-time starter. In 2024, Jennings posted career-high production, hauling in 77 of his 113 targets for 975 yards and six touchdowns. He followed that up with a 643-yard, nine-touchdown campaign in 2025, sustaining solid output despite missing time with injury.

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Jennings is garnering interest from teams around the league and could offer tremendous WR2 upside in fantasy football with an expanded role on a new squad. Let’s look at three potential landing spots for the former seventh-round pick, entering a new chapter of his career:

Carolina Panthers

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers’ receiving corps showed tremendous promise in 2025. Former No. 8 overall pick Tetarioa McMillan emerged as a true WR1 on the back of a 1,000-yard campaign in his rookie season, while Jalen Coker flashed his upside with several notable performances. Carolina’s offense could benefit greatly from the addition of Jennings, who could serve as the team’s primary possession receiver in the intermediate passing game, freeing up the deep-threat tandem of McMillan and Coker.

In Carolina, Jennings’ volume could walk the line between his 2024 and 2025 campaigns. He should see roughly 95 targets alongside McMillan, and could offer high-end WR2 upside in fantasy with improvements on his yards-per-catch and catch-percentage output. He’d serve as a reliable target for Bryce Young, while filling a massive need in the receiver room.

Indianapolis Colts

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) reacts with running back Jonathan Taylor (28) and tight end Tyler Warren (84) after catching a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts elected to part ways with veteran wideout Michael Pittman Jr. earlier in the offseason, committing to breakout receiver Alec Pierce for the long-term. Indianapolis moved Pittman in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, generating an immediate need among the unit alongside Pierce and Josh Downs. Downs has cemented his status as a solid contributor in the slot, while Pierce has taken over the reins as WR1 in the Colts’ passing attack. The missing piece could be Jennings, who would fill a massive hole at the WR2 spot.

In Indianapolis, I’d project Jennings’ target share to replicate his 2025 volume. With greater efficiency in an offense that showed tremendous flashes prior to Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury, Jennings could certainly get back to his level of production in his breakout 2024 campaign.

Washington Commanders

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos with running back Jeremy McNichols (26) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the third quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

The Washington Commanders were plagued by injury throughout the 2025 season, struggling to find consistency in a lackluster 5-12 campaign. Entering the 2026 season, the team is working to add weapons around former Offensive Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels. Washington parted ways with Deebo Samuel ahead of free agency, allowing the veteran wideout to explore the open market, but once again find themselves in need of a complementary receiver to Terry McLaurin. Jennings could fit such a billing.

With the Commanders, Jennings could form a long-term tandem with McLaurin, offering a complementary skill set to pair with the franchise wideout. He could carve out a slightly larger target share in Washington compared to his projected volume in Carolina or Indianapolis, elevating his floor in fantasy football tremendously. Paired with McLaurin and Daniels, he offers high-end WR2 potential for fantasy managers.

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