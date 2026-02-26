Tetairoa McMillan’s WR1 Take Proves Rookie Will Continue to Improve

Dave Canales’s first season as head coach of the Carolina Panthers was 2024. That season, the club finished 5-12, but won four of its final nine games after a 1-7 start. The team was ranked 29th in the league in total offense, and only two teams in the NFL totaled fewer passing yards per game that season.

A year ago, then-rookie wideout Xavier Legette led Carolina with 49 receptions, while veteran Adam Thielen totaled team highs in receiving yards (615) and touchdown grabs (5). The Panthers were the only team in the league that didn’t have a player catch at least 50 passes.

An Arizona Wildcat Becomes a Carolina Panther

All that changed in 2025. Enter University of Arizona standout Tetairoa McMillan, who general manager Dan Morgan selected with the eighth overall pick in last April’s draft. He led Canales’s squad in catches (70), receiving yards (1,014) and TD receptions (7). That latter figure was also tied for the team lead in total touchdowns with running back Rico Dowdle. Earlier this month, McMillan was named the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Matt Harmon of Yahoo! Sports spoke with McMillan during Super Bowl LX week, and he talked about how a player at his position can take advantage of various’ coverage packages by defenses.

Tetairoa McMillan walks me through his thoughts on how your WR1 being a multi-alignment player at receiver can help crack coverages and prevent defenses from taking that guy out of the game. pic.twitter.com/eVo8HYXsRy — Matt Harmon (@MattHarmon_BYB) February 23, 2026

Tetairoa McMillan Could Be Even More Effective in 2026

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) celebrates with Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) after a play during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

The 6’5”, 212-pound target may be just skimming the surface in terms of what he could do for Canales’ offense. It will also be interesting to see what effect offensive coordinator Brad Idzik’s new role as the offensive play-caller on the talented wideout. There’s also the matter of re-signing exclusive rights free agent Jalen Coker. The 6’3”, 213-pound pro came up big once he took the field in Week 7.

He and McMillan could make for a dynamic duo, and quarterback Bryce Young could be in position to have a career year in 2026. In his third NFL campaign, the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft completed 63.6 percent of his throws for 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also turned over the ball 15 times, and lacked consistency. More rapport with McMillan and Coker, as well as his other targets, could make this a much more reliable attack.