3 Reasons Jalen Tolbert is a Late Round Sleeper in 2026

Jalen Tolbert may not be the flashiest name in 2026 fantasy football drafts, but opportunity alone makes him worth monitoring closely in Miami. With a thin Dolphins wide receiver room and a path to meaningful targets, Tolbert could quickly go from waiver-wire afterthought to usable fantasy asset.

Sources: Former #Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert is signing with the #Dolphins on a 1-year deal.



Tolbert is close with Malik Willis, who was his QB at the Senior Bowl when they were entering the league. The versatile WR had over 1,000 receiving yards and 10 TDs with Dallas over four… pic.twitter.com/B7T575RGGI — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 13, 2026

Jalen Tolbert, Miami Dolphins

The Cowboys only had Tolbert on the field for 89 plays in his rookie season over eight games. He caught two of his three targets for 12 yards. In 2023, Dallas gave him WR4 snaps, leading to 22 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns on 36 targets. Tolbert had five targets or fewer in all his games while gaining more than 45 yards in four matchups (4/53, 3/49/1, 2/49, and 2/51).

In his third season with Dallas, Tolbert led the team in wide receiver snaps (76.1%). He set career highs in catches (49), receiving yards (610), touchdowns (7), and targets (79). Unfortunately, Tolbert had three catches or fewer in 13 matchups, giving him double-digit fantasy points in eight games. His best outcome came in Week 5 (7/87/1).

The addition of George Pickens to the Cowboys’ offense, plus healthier receiving options, led to Tolbert slipping to fourth in WR4 snaps (39.1%). He finished with 18 catches for 203 yards and one touchdown on 34 targets while sitting out four games.

Jalen Tolbert 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Fantasy Outlook: His experience may lead to WR1 targets for Miami in multiple games this season, especially if he leapfrogs Malik Washington on the depth chart. Tolbert had WR4 status (152.00 fantasy points) in 2024, which could be his expect floor in 2026. He will be found in the free agent pool in fantasy leagues early this summer. But that doesn't necessarily mean he belongs there.

Tolbert has experience as a possession receiver with PPR upside, he costs literally nothing, and there is a lack of competition in the Dolphins' wide receiver room. Those three reasons are why he could be a sneaky late-round sleeper in 2026.

It also doesn't hurt that Tolbert is close with quarterback Malik Willis, which could lead to some solid chemistry in the aerial attack. Not to mention, Miami may be chasing in the majority of second halves in the upcoming campaign after selling some of their most valuable assets including Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

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