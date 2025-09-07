Monday Night Football Fantasy Watch: 3 Rookies Plus J.J. McCarthy's NFL Debut
The Week 1 finale features an NFC North battle between the Minnesota Vikings and rival Chicago Bears. In addition to a second-year quarterback who will play his first NFL game in J.J. McCarthy, this game will also feature three rookies set to make their professional debut.
Minnesota Vikings QB JJ McCarthy
Although missing all of 2024 with a knee injury, the Vikings were confident in McCarthy enough to not retain Sam Darnold, who is now in Seattle. McCarthy has a top tier weapon in wide receiver Justin Jefferson, a top 10 tight end in T.J. Hockenson, and even gets veteran Adam Thielen in his return to Minnesota.
The Vikings have a solid running back duo in Aaron Jones and newly added Jordan Mason, so McCarthy has plenty of options around him for success. FantasyPros.com lists him as Week 1’s 21st-ranked quarterback, making him startable in super-flex leagues, but a wait-and-see standard league play.
Chicago Bears TE Colston Loveland
The first tight end off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft, Michigan’s Colston Loveland, is the 19th-ranked at his position according to FantasyPros. Quarterback Caleb Williams has wide receivers D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze, and another rookie in Luther Burden III, who will see targets, while Cole Kmet could still be some competition for Loveland.
Loveland may not demand a start in Week 1, and it will be interesting to see his usage in the Bears' offense with new head coach Ben Johnson. While he could develop into a consistent starter for fantasy managers, there isn’t an urgency to throw him into your Week 1 lineups.
Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III
The 39th overall pick in the draft, Burden could eventually thrive in this offense but certainly behind Moore and Odunze in the pecking order right now. Ranked 72nd in standard leagues and 70th in points per reception, Burden is a bench player for now.
His immediate value was higher in dynasty leagues when drafted, as his future is bright, but may not provide instant volume to give managers confidence just yet for a start.
Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai
An impressive runner out of Rutgers, Kyle Monangai is currently the third running back on the Bears’ depth chart behind D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson. Monangai was dealing with a hamstring ailment this week.
The seventh-round pick could eventually climb up to the RB2 role, but as Week 1’s 59th-ranked back, he is a bench player if drafted, and could be an eventual waiver-wire add later in the season. He is rostered in just 2.3% of ESPN leagues, but should be considered a decent handcuff to Swift.