4 Fantasy Football Buy-Low Candidates: Go Get Drake Maye Now, Plus A Rookie Whose Stock Will Soar After Week 1

The fantasy community tends to overreact to things. Surely, there is at least one maniac in your league who lives and dies with every new update they see. You should be taking advantage of that mentality and buying low on potential studs. These are the top buy-low candidates in fantasy football right now.



QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots



If you have a mediocre or even good quarterback who has a great game this week, perhaps a Jared Goff or Baker Mayfield, it's worth putting together a package and making an offer to a frustrated Maye owner.



There is a narrative going around that Maye isn't all that good and just had an easy schedule last season, plus he's coming off a terrible game in which he lost his top option, AJ Brown, to a high-ankle sprain. With the right spin, you can make a case to get this deal done.



Of course, all that is nonsense, and they would be fools to trade Maye after one bad game against an elite defense. Nevertheless, it's your job to exploit fools and take full advantage.



RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers



The hype train got going a little too fast for Brooks in late August, but it has been significantly slowed due to reported soreness and a groin issue. Understandably, this has caused panic for a player who has handled just nine carries in two years due to injuries.



However, it looks like he's set to suit up this week, and if he goes off, you'll never get another chance to get him at the potential price you can buy him for right now. At the very least, it's worth throwing an offer out there for the ultra-talented back.



RB JK Dobbins, Denver Broncos



Dobbins is going to play this week, and he's going to be very good, like he always is. However, he gets very little respect because of the injury concerns. While those are valid, if you can scoop up Jonah Coleman and acquire Dobbins, you will have a locked-in RB2 for the remainder of the year.



The casual fan is not necessarily up on Coleman yet, but he is the true backup to Dobbins. Undeserved hype for RJ Harvey could also help you get this deal done. Right now, Dobbins is viewed as a flex option and not a must-start one. He'll be viewed as an RB2 very soon.



WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins



I apologize for speaking at nauseum about Bell both this week and pretty much all summer, but you'll thank me later. The rookie is going to be the Dolphins' WR1 and a fantasy football superstar. Do yourself a favor and trade for him now before he blows up. You'll live to regret it if you don't.





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