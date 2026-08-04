4 Fantasy Football High-Upside, High-Risk Options: Will TreVeyon Henderson Be A Stud Or A Nightmare?

We all want to hit on high-upside players in our fantasy football drafts. Those league-winning stars who make you look like a fantasy guru for being the first to select them. However, there is a flip side to that coin, and sometimes those players make you look real silly.

With great risk sometimes comes great reward, but other times, that risk comes to fruition. These are the top risky, high-upside players in 2026.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis has the athleticism to be a league-winner. We've seen it time and time again with high-level rushing quarterbacks. They are at times almost like a fantasy cheat code. He even flashed his potential to be an excellent passer last season.

Those quarterbacks also fall on their face quite often as well. Look at guys like Justin Fields and Trey Lance. Sure, you can get a huge fantasy game, but production is inconsistent and unpredictable. If Willis can develop as a passer, despite a lack of weapons, he has high-end QB1 upside. Conversely, he could lose his job by mid-season and be a complete disaster.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

We know the talent and upside are there with Henderson, but the Patriots' coaching staff showed last season that they don't fully trust him, and they love Rhamondre Stevenson. When Henderson got his opportunity to be the bell-cow back, he dominated fantasy football; however, when Stevenson came back, Henderson was phased out of the lineup again.

It's tough to predict their usage this season. We'd love to believe that with a year of experience, the Patriots will lean on his immense talent, but we are not confident in that. This could be a situation that gives fantasy owners headaches all year long.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Brooks was an elite running back prospect coming out of Texas and the best rookie back in the 2024 NFL Draft Class. Unfortunately, he has managed just nine NFL carries across three games since being selected by the Panthers. He entered the league coming off a torn ACL and promptly re-tore the same ACL.

He will look to make his comeback this season, and he has the upside to be an elite RB1 if he's healthy and things fall his way. It's no sure thing that happens. There is a real chance that his knee will never be the same and his career will be washed out. Brooks also has to compete with Chuba Hubbard for touches, who we have seen be a strong fantasy option in the past. When it comes to Brooks, there are a lot of variables that could impact his fantasy value.

WR Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

When you watch Watson, he pops off the screen. There is no denying his talent and upside. You also can't deny his inability to stay healthy. Through four NFL seasons, he has missed 20 games and has never played a full season. Twice he has failed to play more than 10 games in a season.

So far, his fantasy production has peaked in his rookie year of 2022 because of all the time he has missed. With that said, he looked great last year, and the Packers moved on from both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks this offseason, potentially opening more targets in an offense that has spread the ball around a lot. We understand the allure of Watson, just understand the risk as well.



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