4 Potential Marvin Harrison Jr. Landing Spots And The Fantasy Football Impact After The Trade

We now know that Marvin Harrison Jr. will be inactive for Week 5 as the Arizona Cardinals finalize a trade that both they and the team acquiring Harrison do not want to announce until after this week's games.

This is, of course, going to have fantasy owners on pins and needles all weekend waiting for where he will be landing. These are some of the top potential landing spots and the fantasy football impact.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Landing Spots

Houston Texans

This is the most likely scenario. My theory is that the 0-4 Texans have a deal in place to acquire Harrison, but want to make sure they beat the winless Titans this week before going all in on Harrison, likely giving up multiple draft picks for the former first-round pick. The team reportedly is looking for at least a second-round pick and more in return.

This may not be his best landing spot with Nico Collins already locked in as the WR1, but it would reunite him with CJ Stroud, whom he played with at Ohio State. We think this will end up being where he lands.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are in desperate need of a wide receiver, and at 3-1 with a real shot at making a playoff run, it would make sense for them to make a move now. They may be better than they expected, faster than they expected, which could force their hand to move future assets for a much-needed wideout.

Las Vegas has the worst WR room in the NFL, and Harrison would immediately step in as their WR1. This could be the landing spot with the most upside as far as volume goes for Harrison.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs have been rumored to be in the market for a wide receiver. While Tyreek Hill's name has popped up a few times, they could be targeting Harrison, who is much younger and much healthier. I don't believe that Hill will be a productive NFL wide receiver this season or maybe ever again, and the Chiefs could feel the same way. Recent off-field issues involving Hill could also have turned them off from bringing him back.

This is the perfect landing spot for Harrison. He'd have an elite quarterback and offensive mind to maximize his production, and he would immediately become their second-best option behind Rashee Rice. However, his game is different enough from Rice's that they wouldn't impact each other much. Harrison could dominate on outside intermediate routes while also stretching the field in Kansas City, something that offense needs.

New England Patriots

AJ Brown was supposed to be the answer at wide receiver for New England, but he went down with an ankle injury in Week 1 and has been out ever since. The hope is that he comes back in Week 6, but some believe he could be out until at least mid-season. The Pats could be looking to make a move now to stay in contention in the AFC East while Brown is on the mend.

We don't love this landing spot for Harrison. By the time he's fully acclimated to the offense, Brown would probably be on the verge of returning. He could once again get lost in the mix with the Pats.

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