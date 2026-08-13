5 Breakout Running Backs For The 2026 Fantasy Football Season: Jonathon Brooks Is Climbing Up The Rankings

As fantasy football owners, we are always looking for the next breakout star. There are sure to be plenty in 2026. The most important breakout stars come at the running back position. Those are your biggest league-winning stars. These are the top breakout running back candidates for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Hampton is our top breakout player of the season. He's in line to see massive volume in a run-heavy offensive attack on a team that is built to run the ball and play defense. His elite talent gives him a fantasy RB1 overall ceiling. We have him ranked as a top five overall running back this season.

We aren't concerned that Mike McDaniel claims that he's going to use all three running backs. Hampton is going to be the primary back on a near bell-cow level, and is going to dominate this year after having his rookie year stunted by injury.

Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns

Fantasy football owners are a bit hesitant on Judkins because of the Browns' subpar offense and his perceived lack of PPR upside. We just think he's good enough to overcome the offensive concerns. They are going to give him the ball north of 15 times per game, and he's a special talent.

Last season was marred by an off-field incident that cost him almost all of training camp and the start of the season, and an ankle/leg injury that ended his season. He is now fully healthy and ready for a breakout season. His pass-catching ability is also much better than he is given credit for. Dylan Sampson could still hold that pass-catching role, but Judkins is a capable pass-catcher.

Bhayshul Tuten, Jacksonville Jaguars

This is an obvious one. Tuten looks to have the fast track to the starting job in Jacksonville. A job that turned Travis Etienne Jr into fantasy gold last season.

There are some concerns about Chris Rodriguez Jr stealing goal-line work, but we expect Tuten to see the vast majority of work in this backfield. He's the superior talent and more dynamic back. Don't overthink this one.

Kyle Monangai, Chicago Bears

The Bears' rushing attack is going to be one of the best in the league this season, and Monangai is going to be a huge part of that. We expect his production to be on par with D'Andre Swift as he takes on "the David Montgomery role" in the Ben Johnson offense. Being that you can draft Monangai about two full rounds later than Swift, he has league-winning upside heading into 2026.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers

Brooks was already a red-hot breakout candidate, and then we just got news today that Chuba Hubbard is considered week-to-week with a hamstring injury. That kicks the door wide open for Brooks to show out in training camp and the preseason, and potentially even win the starting job. At the very least, he should carve out a major role in the rushing attack. If healthy, Brooks has elite talent and ability.

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