5 Dynasty Fantasy Football Trade Targets: DeVonta Smith Will See His Value Spike With AJ Brown Gone

With the 2026 NFL Draft now just two days away, starting on Thursday, April 23, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, dynasty fantasy football leagues are about to be in full swing. Much like in the NFL, trades are about to heat up in dynasty leagues, with owners running out of time to trade their rookie draft picks, and everyone about to find out the landing spots of the top rookies. These are the players you should be targeting and trying to trade for in dynasty leagues.

QB Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

If you want to shoot for upside, then you should be targeting Willis. While he comes with plenty of risk, he also brings league-winning talent. His dual-threat ability makes him an intriguing prospect, and his lack of sample size and subpar weapons in Miami make him affordable. What many fantasy owners are overlooking is the fact that he is the weapon.

RB TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots

Henderson saw limited touches and snaps as a rookie, but he flashed immense talent and showed that he has way more upside than any other running back on that roster. While his usage was a bit alarming, we have seen Mike Vrabel utilize young running backs like this in the past, early in their careers. Specifically, with Derrick Henry in Tennessee, who saw just 110 carries in his rookie year.

RB Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

We would have liked to see a better landing spot for Allgeier, but the RB corps in Arizona could actually be a blessing in disguise for dynasty owners. The Cardinals bringing back James Conner and still having Trey Benson on the roster has capped the asking price for Allgeier. Nevertheless, we are betting on him establishing himself as the top back for the Cardinals this season and moving forward.

WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

Yesterday's news could have already shifted his value, but you should be looking to trade for Smith before AJ Brown is traded out of Philadelphia. Once Brown is officially moved by the Eagles, Smith is going to see his value skyrocket, and rightfully so. His volume will see a massive spike as he goes from a high-end WR2 in Philly to the unquestioned WR1.

WR Tory Horton, Seattle Seahawks

Horton was a rookie wide receiver we loved last year heading into the season. Unfortunately, his rookie campaign was cut short by injury. We expect this to be a breakout season for Horton, who will establish himself as the WR2 in Seattle, with the upside to be one of the better WR2s in the NFL.

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