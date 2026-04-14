AJ Brown Teams Up With Lamar Jackson In This NFL Mock Trade To The Ravens

With the 2026 NFL Draft now just around the corner, we expect things to pick back up around the league. Things have quieted down since the explosion of signings and trades when the new NFL league season opened up back in March. However, with the draft will inevitably come another flurry of trades.

The biggest name on the trade block this offseason still hasn't been traded. AJ Brown is expected to be moved by the Philadelphia Eagles at some point this offseason, and if it does, it will most likely happen before or during the draft.

While the New England Patriots are still the favorites to land Brown, there are sure to be other interested teams. It would be extremely interesting to see what Brown and Lamar Jackson would look like in the same passing attack.

Baltimore Ravens - Philadelphia Eagles Mock Trade

Baltimore Ravens Receive

WR - AJ Brown

2026 First Round Pick (Pick 23)

Philadelphia Eagles Receive

2026 First Round Pick (Pick 14)

2026 Second Round Pick

Fantasy Impact

This could create fantasy gold for both Brown and Jackson. Brown would land with a former MVP candidate and immediately become the unquestioned WR1 in Baltimore. We'd expect to see both his volume and efficiency see a significant spike.

Of course, this would be massive for Jackson's fantasy value. For the first time in his career, he'd have a true WR1. He has needed a big outside receiver who could go up and get it for years, and the Ravens haven't been able to get it for him. Brown is a perfect fit for this offense.

We also don't expect Zay Flowers to take a big hit. He could benefit from having a true WR1 to draw the attention of opposing defenses. Even if his volume takes a bit of a hit, his efficiency should see a big enough boost to offset that.

In Philly, it's obviously bad news for Jalen Hurts. Losing a target of the caliber of Brown is never a good thing. Nevertheless, it would be great news for DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert. Both pass-catchers would see their fantasy value soar.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Baltimore Ravens

As well as the Ravens have been run since coming into existence, drafting wide receivers has been a blind spot for them. It would make sense for them to just move the picks and acquire an established wideout through a trade. Adding a stud like Brown on the outside could be enough to swing the balance of power in the AFC and help them get to their first Super Bowl of the Lamar Jackson era.

Why The Trade Makes Sense For The Philadelphia Eagles

This move would allow the Eagles to make a significant leap in the first round of the NFL Draft and grab one of those top three wide receivers. They would also be adding a second-round pick in the top half of the round. It would be a nice haul for a player that they are running out of time to trade if the plan is indeed to move off of him this offseason.

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