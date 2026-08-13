5 Fantasy Football Breakout Wide Receivers: Carnell Tate Headlines Along With Options From The Raiders And Dolphins

One of the biggest keys to winning your fantasy football championship is identifying and selecting breakout players in your draft. We always get a ton of breakout wide receivers. They can give you the league-winning upside you need to take home the trophy. These are the top breakout wide receiver candidates for the 2026 fantasy football season.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

We are all in on this year's top rookie wide receiver. He was the best wideout in the class, and it won't take long for him to get going on the next level.

His quarterback Cam Ward should also take a huge step forward in his second NFL season. While the Titans are still far from a finished product, they should be much improved this season. Tate will be the clear WR1 and will top 1,000 yards and could push double-digit touchdowns.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Granted, we are also concerned about his lingering ankle injury. However, that injury has also suppressed his ADP. Once he gets healthy, he's going to see the volume he needs to be a high-end fantasy option.

He always had the big-play ability, but with Michael Pittman Jr gone and a new $114 million contract, Pierce is going to be the centerpiece of their passing attack. Buy low on him while he's injured; you won't be disappointed.

Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers

Christian Watson is getting most of the attention in Green Bay, but we are buying the much cheaper and better option in Reed. Watson has never been significantly more productive than Reed, yet he's being treated like the clear WR1 in Green Bay. Reed could very well lead this team in targets.

While Watson did look great late last season, his injury concerns also don't just fade away. It's been a major issue throughout his career. Reed did get injured last year, but it hasn't been a recurring theme like it has for Watson. It will be Reed and not Watson who is the breakout wide receiver in Green Bay in 2026.

Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders

Nailor was the big offseason addition for the Raiders' WR corps. Sure, it was an underwhelming move for a team desperate for wideouts, but Nailor could take full advantage of this opportunity.

He has flashed his upside in the past, enough that we believe he could stand out in what is one of the worst WR rooms in the NFL. We don't view him as a long-term answer in Las Vegas, but he could be their WR1 this season and take advantage of the volume. That would give him great value, being that he's basically free in drafts.

Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins

This is a player you will have to stash for a while because he's returning from an ACL tear he suffered in December; however, he will be the Dolphins' WR1 by the end of the season. He's just so much more talented than any other pass-catcher on that roster, and he would have been a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft if not for the injury.

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