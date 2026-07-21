5 Fantasy Football Garbage Time Monsters: De'Von Achane Will Rack Up The Most Late-Game Fantasy Points

There are plenty of fantasy football options who see much of their value come in garbage time. That is when the real game is out of hand, but the fantasy stars are still racking up points for your fantasy team. The majority of garbage time success comes when the player's team is losing, although there are some exceptions. These are the top fantasy stars who are set to pile up fantasy points late in games this season.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

We saw this with Brissett last year as well. He was an outstanding fantasy quarterback, but so much of his value came late in the second half because the Cardinals had no choice but to throw in an effort to catch back up in the game.

Arizona is also in a brutal division with the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers. There is a real chance that they end up with the first-overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. However, Brissett will rack up fantasy points late along with Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr, and Michael Wilson.

RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

If we were only picking one player, it would be Achane. The Dolphins are probably going to lose a lot of games this season, although playing the New York Jets twice could cost them that coveted top pick in the draft.

With Miami trailing late in games, Achane is going to be peppered with dump-offs over and over again. Garbage time greatly benefits pass-catching running backs, and Achane has a chance to see more targets than any back in the league this season.

RB Rachaad White, Washington Commanders

The Commanders' backfield is going to be split by White and Jacory Croskey-Merritt this season; nevertheless, late in games when Washington is trailing, it will be all White. JCM brings almost nothing to the passing attack, and White is an outstanding pass-catcher. Granted, the Commanders have the best chance of any time we've spoken about to be good this season, but we don't expect them to be elite by any stretch of the imagination.

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina Panthers

Carolina has slowly improved over the past few seasons, but they are still far from being a great team. When the Panthers are losing, Bryce Young hyper-targets McMillan. There will be plenty of opportunities for him to do just that this season. McMillan is going to become a fantasy superstar this season, and a lot of that production will come in garbage time.

WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

The Titans' first-round pick is going to be a fantasy football superstar. Tennessee is going to be much better this season than they were last year, but they are still going to be bad. Tate is going to be a big reason that they take a step forward and become more competitive. We are going to see a whole lot of Cam Ward and Tate in garbage time. Perhaps a preview of something we'll see in the future in big playoff games.

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