5 Fantasy Football League-Winning Quarterbacks To Target: Kyler Murray Is A Gem Throwing To Justin Jefferson

While fantasy football quarterbacks do generally score the most fantasy points, it is also a position you can wait on to try to find a sleeper because you only have to start one. Every year, we see late-round quarterbacks have league-winning seasons. We are going to identify this year's league-winning quarterbacks for you to target in your fantasy drafts this season.

2026 League-Winning Quarterbacks

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

It's odd that we even have to mention the reigning NFL MVP here, but Stafford is being drafted as a fringe QB1. We know he brings no value with his legs, but he is one of the best passers in the league.

There is no reason why he can't be a top three fantasy quarterback again in 2026. Even if his production falls off, which it likely will, he should still far outperform his ADP, but if he does come anywhere close to his ceiling, he'll be a league-winner.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

Nix has consistently been a fantasy QB1 every year of his career, but doesn't get treated like it. The addition of a true top option like Jaylen Waddle to pair with options like Courtland Sutton and Pat Bryant should only help him further develop as a fantasy option. He also has some sneaky rushing upside to help boost his upside a bit.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

We love Murray's landing spot, and expect him to bounce back in a major way this season. He does have rushing upside, even if it's not quite to the level of when he was at his best, but he's still just 29 years old.

However, the big difference-makers for Murray are the system in Minnesota and the Vikings' WR corps. Unless you're bad to the levels of JJ McCarthy, it's not difficult to thrive with Kevin O'Connell as your head coach while throwing to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough showed a ton of promise in the back half of his rookie season last year. After throwing just three touchdowns and three interceptions in his first four starts, with zero 300-yard games, he stepped up with seven touchdowns, three interceptions, and two 300-yard games in his next six starts.

The team worked to improve the offensive line and drafted both Jordyn Tyson and Oscar Delp in the 2026 NFL Draft. Tyson is currently injured, but he could make an elite pairing with Chris Olave once he's back on the field.

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

Willis should be one of the top rushing quarterbacks in the league this season, which gives him massive upside. While his passing ability is still a bit of a question mark, he has shown development in that area.

Nevertheless, even if he's just an average or slightly below average passer, his rushing ability gives him league-winning upside. Good luck trying to stop him when he has De'Von Achane in the backfield with him.

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