5 Fantasy Football Studs With WR3 ADPs Who Have WR1 Upside: DJ Moore Will Reach His Ceiling With Josh Allen

Every fantasy football season, some players far outperform their expectations and draft value. It is especially common with wide receivers, and this year is not looking like an exception to that rule. These are the players being drafted as fantasy WR3s who have fantasy WR1 upside.

DJ Moore, Buffalo Bills

Moore looks like he's set to be Josh Allen's top target in 2026. While many of us still have PTSD from Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman, it's not fair to just write off Moore as a potential bust.

There is no doubt that if he steps up and sees WR1 targets from Allen, he could easily produce like a low-end WR1 this season. He's still just 29 years old, so we aren't ready to assume he's on the decline yet, even after a down season.

Mike Evans, San Francisco 49ers

Evans is a Hall of Fame-caliber wide receiver, and now goes to one of the best offensive systems in the league. Even at 33 years old, he has the upside to finish as a WR1. He could also have a massive role in the offense.

Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk are gone, George Kittle is recovering from a ruptured Achilles, and Christian McCaffrey is now 30 years old and coming off the largest workload of his career. As long as he can stay healthy, Evans still has low-end WR1 upside in the Niners offense.

Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans

Tate can and should emerge as the unquestioned top target on the Titans after the team selected him as the first wide receiver off the board in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If Cam Ward takes another step forward after showing a ton of improvement in the back half of his rookie year, Tate could be a breakout star as a rookie and burst on the scene as a WR1 as a rookie.

Christian Watson, Green Bay Packers

The issue with Watson has always been health. Nevertheless, if healthy, he has incredible upside with the potential to explode if he can play a full season.

Unfortunately, he has never played a full season. In four years, he has missed 20 games. However, the big-play ability and touchdown upside are both there. If he gets the volume, he could finish as a high-end WR1 now that Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are gone.

Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce is one of my favorite sleepers this season, assuming he is fully healthy by the start of the season. The Colts committed to him this season with a four-year, $114 million deal. Indy also traded Michael Pittman Jr to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so they are all in on Pierce. He's another stud who, if he gets the volume to go along with his big-play ability, could be one of the top fantasy wideouts in the league.

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