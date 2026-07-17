5 League-Winning Fantasy Football Sleeper Quarterbacks: Kyler Murray Will Regain His Form And Return QB1 Value

You can always draft an elite high-end quarterback, but if you do, you'll be missing out on a star at another position. Quarterback is a position where you can find league-winners in the later rounds. These are the late-round league-winning quarterbacks who can be drafted after Round 10.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Murray has consistently been a QB1 throughout his career when healthy and brings plenty of upside both with his arm and with his legs. It has been a struggle the last few seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, but he gets a fresh start in a great system in Minnesota.

It also doesn't hurt that he has one of the best WR corps in the league with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings. He should be fully recovered from his torn ACL, so his rushing ability could be reinvigorated as well. He has the potential to be a mid-level QB1, who you can get in the 12th round.

Malik Willis, Miami Dolphins

If there was one boom-or-bust quarterback in fantasy football this season, it's Willis. His rushing ability gives him elite QB1 upside if he can even develop into an average passer on a consistent basis. While he looked very good as a passer last season, it was also an extremely limited sample size.

His passing ability could cause him to be a bust, especially given that he has one of the worst WR corps in the NFL. With that said, Willis and Achane in that backfield could create fantasy gold. He has the kind of rushing upside we only see with quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields.

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

Shough had an impressive rookie season with a particularly strong finish. In 10 starts, he threw for 2,384 yards, 10 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, while rushing for 186 yards and three more touchdowns.

This season, he comes into the year with Chris Olave and Jordan Tyson on the outside. He has a chance to be this year's breakout sophomore quarterback, as we saw with Drake Maye last season. Shough doesn't have quite as much rushing upside, but based on what we saw last year, he could easily rush for 300-plus yards and five touchdowns. If he makes the jump we expect him to make as the Saints' full-time starting quarterback, he could certainly be a league-winner in 2026.

Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

Ward had a bit of a rough rookie season, but he showed a ton of improvement late in the year. He was working with almost nothing in Tennessee, but still showed impressive development.

In his first 12 starts, he threw seven touchdowns and six interceptions. However, in his last four starts, he threw eight touchdowns and just one interception. With an improved supporting cast and still some unexplored rushing upside, he could make a huge leap this season just like he did every year in college.

Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders

Mendoza was the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and is coming off an incredible Heisman Trophy-winning season. We expect him to be the starter in Vegas much sooner rather than later.

This is a huge roll of the dice, especially with Mendoza having one of the worst WR corps in the league. Still, he is worth stashing as a backup just in case he's a breakout star in his rookie year.

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