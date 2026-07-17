Fantasy Football RB1-Overall Candidates Not Named Bijan Robinson or Jahmyr Gibbs: Could Cam Skattebo Finish On Top?

Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs are the clear top two running backs in fantasy football this year; however, that doesn't guarantee that one of them will finish as the RB1 overall. There are plenty of other running backs who could take the crown this year. These are the other running backs who have RB1 overall upside in 2026 fantasy football.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

CMC is the most obvious choice, being that he is the reigning RB1 overall right now. He sees insane volume in both the rushing and passing attack, and is still one of the most productive backs in the league. I may not be very high on him this year, but the upside is undeniable.

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

If Daniel Jones never got hurt last season, JT could be the reigning RB1 in all of fantasy football, and it wouldn't have been the first time he accomplished that feat. His heavy volume, big-play ability, and knack for finding the end zone make him a force to be reckoned with and a serious contender for the top spot.

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Heading into last season, Barkley was coming off a monster year as the RB1 overall. He had a down year, but that can generally be expected coming off such a hefty workload in 2024.

The Eagles offense also faltered, and their overall rushing volume inevitably came down. If the team gets back on track and can play how they prefer, running the ball and playing tough defense, Barkley could get back to the top of the mountain in 2026.

De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins

Achane has a legitimate shot to lead the Dolphins in both rushing and targets. He has the explosiveness to score every time he touches the ball, and Malik Willis's rushing ability could make him impossible to stop. Granted, that offense could also be the worst in the league and limit his potential. Nevertheless, there is no doubt that if things fall in his favor, he has RB1-overall upside.

Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Hampton is my Breakout Player of the Year candidate. He is a great runner in what is built to be a run-heavy offense, and he is also a very capable pass-catcher. We have seen Mike McDaniel turn running backs into fantasy superstars time and time again in the past, and we expect him to do the same with Hampton this season.

Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

If the Bengals defense is improved this season, and it should be, it should lead to more rushing volume for Brown. That could be enough to put him over the top as the RB1 overall. He has big-play ability, pass-catching chops, and is in a high-scoring offense. As long as Samaje Perine doesn't vulture too much valuable work, Brown could find himself in this conversation.

Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

All the pieces are in place for Jeanty to be the top fantasy back when it comes to talent and volume, but the Raiders offense will likely be terrible again. That makes Jeanty the longest shot on this list to finish as the RB1 overall, but there is still a chance he pulls it off, especially if his passing volume increases.

Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

We are throwing Walker into the conversation. If the Chiefs decide to use him as a bell-cow back, he has a real shot. The talent has always been there, as we saw when he won the Super Bowl MVP last year; the Seahawks just never gave him the volume. Injury concerns could have been a reason for that as well. However, with health and volume, he could make a run at this.

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

This is a long shot, but if he's healthy, the path is there for Skattebo. He's a great pass-catcher and an elite goal-line runner.

If the Giants decide to give the vast majority of the work to him and phase out Tyrone Tracy Jr, he could compete for the top spot. Especially if Malik Nabers ends up missing the first month of the season. Skattebo could be a leading target in New York with Nabers sidelined.

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