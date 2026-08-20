5 Must-Draft Fantasy Football League Winners: Isaiah Likely Has Emerged As a Star At Giants Training Camp

League-winners are the players in fantasy football whom you draft who far outperform their draft cost and help you win your championship. They are the most valuable players in all of fantasy football.

You can find them throughout the draft, from the earlier rounds to the last pick in your draft. These are the five must-draft league-winners who you need to select in your fantasy drafts.

Must-Draft League-Winners

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Hampton is by far the highest drafted player on this list. He's being selected as the RB10 overall in the back half of the second round. However, we believe he will far exceed this price.

We have Hampton ranked as the RB5 overall and would be fine drafting him in the first round. He has league-winning upside which you should not pass up on in your fantasy drafts. Much to the dismay of fantasy owners heavily investing in the Chargers' passing attack, this team is designed to run the ball and play tough defense.

RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks

Price is a rookie first-round running back who landed with the Super Bowl Champions, who are projected to have one of the most run-heavy offenses in the NFL. Nevertheless, you can still pick him up as an RB3/Flex option.

Based on his consensus ADP, he's being drafted as the RB26 in the sixth round. His value is off the charts going that late in drafts.

While we do believe that Jeremiyah Love is the better player, Price could easily have the better year in a much better situation, yet Love is being selected as a fringe RB1 as the RB13. Price is a much better investment.

WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Pierce is dealing with an ankle injury that has suppressed his ADP, which should be viewed by sharp fantasy owners as a good thing and not a bad thing. At his current price, he's still a fantastic investment even if he misses a few weeks.

His current ADP has him being drafted as the WR37 in the eighth round. Once he's fully healthy, he's going to be the most valuable wide receiver on the Colts.

The team showed their confidence in him this offseason when they traded away Michael Pittman Jr, and gave Pierce a four-year, $114 million deal. If he gets the volume to go along with his big-play ability, he holds WR1 upside.

TE Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

Likely has emerged as Jaxson Dart's favorite target at Giants' training camp with Malik Nabers dealing with a knee injury and Wan'Dale Robinson leaving for the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Even if Nabers is close to 100% entering the season, Likely will hold a ton of value as the second option in the passing attack, and as a big red-zone target. You can get him as a fringe TE1, but he can give you high-end TE1 production.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Okonkwo is essentially free in drafts, being drafted as the TE21. However, we have him ranked as a top-10 tight end this season. If you can find an every-week starter with the last pick in your draft, it can give you a huge advantage heading into the season.

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