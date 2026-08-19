Depending on the platform you draft on, a player's fantasy football ADP can be significantly different. That's why you have to be familiar with the platform you are drafting on prior to your draft.



We are going to focus on Yahoo! Fantasy here. Their ADP has quite a few significant discrepancies on big-time fantasy contributors that you should be taking advantage of if drafting on Yahoo! These ADPs will be based on Yahoo's 0.5 PPR ADP.



Yahoo! Fantasy ADP Bargains



WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals



It could only be a few picks, but that makes a huge difference at the top of Round 1. Chase is being drafted fourth overall on Yahoo! behind Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, and Puka Nacua.



Chase should not be drafted after Nacua, especially considering that not only is Nacua currently injured, but he also has a potential suspension looming. We are fine with taking Chase first overall; he's a steal at the 1.4.



RB De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins



Achane is falling almost out of the second round on Yahoo! with an ADP that has him being drafted 22nd. His consensus ADP has him being selected 13th at the Round 1/Round 2 turn.

No one is going to look at you funny if you draft Achane in the first round, so being able to get him at the end of the second is incredible value. He should be going higher, and you need to take advantage if you're drafting on Yahoo!



RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers



Hampton seems to see drastic ADP discrepancies on different platforms, but he's a steal on Yahoo! His consensus ADP has him being drafted early in the second round at about Pick 16, while on Yahoo!, he's just barely clinging to the second round at Pick 23.



I'd be fine taking him late in the first round if you want him in the first round if you think he won't come back around to you in the second, so we love his value near the Round 2/3 turn. Draft him there every time you get a chance.



RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals



Brown headlined our ADP bargains on ESPN Fantasy, and here he is again on Yahoo! He's even lower than Hampton at Pick 24, while he's usually being drafted ahead of Hampton at Pick 15.

He's an absolute steal at the Rounds 2/3 turn; there isn't much more to say. There is no reason he should be available that late.



RB Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals



We were shocked to see how low the star rookie was being drafted on this platform. His consensus ADP has him coming off the board at pick 26 near the top of Round 2, but on Yahoo!, he's being drafted 35th, at the end of the round. He has too much upside to be almost falling to the third round. Steal him every time you get a chance on Yahoo!

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