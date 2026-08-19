ESPN Fantasy Football ADP Bargains: Chase Brown And Other Stud Running Backs Are A Steal On ESPN Fantasy

Different platforms have different fantasy football ADPs, and it can impact your draft. It's important to be familiar with the platform you are drafting on.

We are going to focus on ESPN Fantasy here. We are taking a look at players at their current ADP and comparing them to the ADP on other platforms, and we'll let you know which players you can get at a bargain price on ESPN.

ESPN Fantasy ADP Bargains

RB James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs during the second quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We start with Cook, and for whatever reason, the vast majority of bargains on ESPN are almost all running backs. We could have continued on with guys like Travis Etienne Jr and Bucky Irving as well, but that's just a sidenote on why we featured so many running backs.

Cook is one of the most reliable running backs in the league with both a high floor and high ceiling. If not for Josh Allen stealing so many goal-line touchdowns, he would be right near the top of the draft.

Generally, you have to draft him around pick 1.8 or 1.9, but on ESPN, he's going at the Round 1/Round 2 turn. That is incredible value for one of the best running backs in fantasy football.

RB Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Jeanty is consistently being drafted as a top-10 pick across the board on every platform. Every platform except ESPN, where he is being drafted in the second round at the 14th pick. We generally believe he is being drafted a bit too high at his usual ADP, but his value on ESPN is just right for us.

RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals

Brown's ADP on ESPN is almost jarring. He's going in the first round on multiple platforms, and on average he's landing at pick 15, which is drastically skewed by ESPN, which has him going at the bottom of the second round at 23rd overall.

He's an absolute steal that late. If you are drafting on ESPN and can get Brown anywhere close to that Round 2/3 turn, you have found yourself a potential league-winner.

RB Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers running back Omarion Hampton (8) carries the ball during joint practice against the San Francisco 49ers at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As egregious as Brown's ADP is on ESPN, Hampton's is ever worse, or better if you're drafting him. Hampton's averaged ADP lands him as pick 16 overall, but on ESPN, he's going 25th.

I have Hampton as a first-round pick, so he is the best pick in the draft for us in the third round.

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

We aren't particularly high on Williams this season, but he's falling to the fourth round on ESPN. On CBS, he's going as a second-round pick as the 24th overall pick, and on ESPN, he's dropping to pick 38. That's a wild discrepancy. His average ADP lands at pick 30, but his value is drastically higher on ESPN.

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