6 Rookies To Target In Fantasy Football Drafts: Is Jadarian Price A Better Pick Than Jeremiyah Love?

The 2026 NFL Draft gave fantasy football owners plenty of new talent to target in fantasy drafts this season. While some of the rookies will be studs, others will be busts. These are the top rookies we will be targeting in fantasy drafts in 2026.



QB Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas Raiders



Mendoza's ADP has been suppressed because the team has strongly suggested that Kirk Cousins will be the Week 1 starter. Even if that is true, we expect Cousins' time as a starter to be short-lived at best.



However, we are willing to take advantage of this and stash Mendoza on our bench in hopes that he's a breakout rookie. You can essentially get him for free at the end of drafts.



RB Jadarian Price, Seattle Seahawks



We would much rather draft Price than Jeremiyah Love based on ADP. Love is on a terrible team with a ton of tough competition for snaps, and is currently being drafted as a low-end RB1 ahead of studs like Chase Brown and Derrick Henry.



Price was a first-round running back drafted to the run-heavy Super Bowl champions, and he can be drafted as an RB3. He is a better option than the running backs being drafted ahead of and behind him.



RB Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos



Washington Huskies running back Jonah Coleman (1) carries the ball against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be Coleman who is the true backup to JK Dobbins and not RJ Harvey. While we don't love just assuming a player will get injured, Dobbins has missed games in every year of his career. In six professional seasons, he has played in 47 games and missed 54. Since his rookie season, the most games he's played in a season is 13; in every other season, he has played 10 or fewer games.



Coleman is going to get his shot, and he's going to be the best running back that Sean Payton has had in Denver. We would rather have Coleman than either Dobbins or Harvey this season, and he comes much cheaper.



RB Nicholas Singleton, Tennessee Titans



Singleton is a running back we love to target in deeper leagues. If you have room on your bench to stash him, he should be selected at the end of your drafts. Tyjae Spears hasn't panned out and is often injured, and Tony Pollard is in the final season of his contract with the Titans.



If the Titans fall out of the playoff picture, which they likely will, we should start seeing a lot more of Singleton in the back half of the season. He has potential league-winning upside if he takes over as the starter.



WR Carnell Tate, Tennessee Titans



Tennessee Titans wider receiver Carnell Tate (14) makes a catch during day 1 of mini-camp at Vanderbilt Health Football Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tate was selected as the top rookie wide receiver in this year's draft because he was the best wide receiver in this year's draft. He can be drafted as a WR3 but has WR1 upside. If Cam Ward continues to show the development he showed late in his rookie season, Tate could be one of the biggest steals of the draft this season.



WR Chris Bell, Miami Dolphins



This is another pick for fantasy owners playing in deeper leagues. If not for a torn ACL in December, Bell would have been a first-round pick in the draft. He is a significantly better receiver than other first-rounders like KC Concepcion and Omar Cooper Jr. Once he's healthy, he will establish himself as the Dolphins' WR1 and could be a league-winner.

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